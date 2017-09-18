Cloning cards: how to protect yourself from fraud

The search is still on for a man, caught on camera withdrawing money out of someone else's bank account, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

The suspect used cloned debit cards to make the ATM withdrawals, totaling approximately $900.

46% of Americans have fallen victim to credit card fraud in the past 5 years, according to ACI, an electronic payment systems company.

That only accounts for credit cards. You may think your cash is safe...

“Our criminals have become very innovative and technological, so you have to do everything in your power to protect yourself also,” said Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

He says skimming technology is becoming harder and harder to combat.

“Now, they do this and they're able to take an old debit card, credit card, or gift card and basically reproduce it and make it to where they can get money of the account,” said Mancuso.

Criminals can take the information they've skimmed, maybe at the gas pump, maybe at the store, and put it on any card with a magnetic strip.

Then, they can access your cash and accounts.

“We think they’re using cards from this area code, so it’s probably only going to affect people in Calcasieu Parish,” said Mancuso.

These thieves don't want to raise red flags by using cards out of the area code. Most banks will flag strange out of area purchases as fraudulent.

And there are a lot of protective measures banks offer, but Mancuso says you should still be aware and check your statements and accounts regularly.

Here are some more tips that can help prevent you from getting skimmed:

Inspect the card reader and the area near the PIN pad. Their reader is often loose if there is a skimming device inside. Look at other nearby gas pumps or ATM card readers to see if they match the one you are using. Trust your instincts. If in doubt, use another pump or ATM somewhere else. Avoid using your PIN number. Keep an eye on your accounts.

If you suspect that you might have had your card skimmed. Keep an eye on your account balance and report any suspicious activity immediately.

