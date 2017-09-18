Scammers targeting SWLA residents - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Scammers are targeting Southwest Louisiana residents through social media, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. 

The scam begins with the victim receiving a request on social media sites or apps like Facebook or WhatsApp from an individual they don't know, who will begin to message them, said Kim Myers, spokeswoman for CPSO.

Victims then report that the suspect will ask them to send nude photographs or perform sexual acts live on a social media app. Once the act is complete the suspect says they are underage and what the victim has done is criminal behavior, said Myers.

Then the suspect will threaten to go to the police or the victim's family and friends if they do not send money to them in the form of a MoneyGram to the Bank of West Africa, said Myers.

Here are some things to look out for to avoid being a victim of this scam:

  • The suspects are reported to make a common profile using fake photographs and information to create the appearance that they are American. 
  • The suspect’s profile will have indicators they are not from this area such as an abundance of friends with African surnames.  They will also “like” many groups from the areas of Nigeria, Ghana, and the Ivory Coast, as well as other African nations.
  • The suspects will have difficulties typing properly in the English language.  

If anyone believes they may have been victimized by these scammers, please contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.

