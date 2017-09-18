SHERIFF: Local man arrested for carnal knowledge of a juvenile

A Lake Charles man was arrested Monday for having a sexual relationship with a minor and pornography involving juveniles, according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Detectives with CPSO got a complaint alleging Bryson E. Parfait, 25, was having sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl he met on social media, said Myers.

Upon investigation, detectives learned Parfait had been in contact with the victim for about 4 months and that the two had allegedly exchanged nude photos and videos on their cell phones, Myers says.

When questioned, Parfait confirmed having sexual contact with the girl on at least seven occasions.

Parfait was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 7 counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and pornography involving juveniles. His bond is set at $20,000.

