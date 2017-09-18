SHERIFF: Local man arrested for carnal knowledge of a juvenile

Fall officially begins Friday afternoon, but it will feel more like summer this week and that is unlikely to change anytime soon. Temperatures will remain warm with highs near 90 and heat indices in the upper 90s to low 100s. The tropics are also quite active, but there are no threats to Southwest Louisiana at this time.More >>
The search is still on for a man, caught on camera withdrawing money out of someone else's bank account, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. The suspect used cloned debit cards to make the ATM withdrawals, totaling approximately $900. 46% of Americans have fallen victim to credit card fraud in the past 5 years, according to ACI, an electronic payment systems company. That only accounts for credit cards. You may think your cash is safe... “Our...More >>
A Lake Charles man was arrested Monday for having a sexual relationship with a minor and pornography involving juveniles, according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. Detectives with CPSO got a complaint alleging Bryson E. Parfait, 25, was having sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl he met on social media, said Myers. Upon investigation, detectives learned Parfait had been in contact with the victim for about 4 months an...More >>
There have been several deaths linked to generators across Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. The Red Cross has released several tips to make sure you and your family stay safe while using the electric device and preventing carbon monoxide poisoning. Red Cross advises when using a generator at home: The primary hazards to avoid when using a generator are carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning from the toxic engine exhaust, electric shock or electrocution, and fire. Follow ...More >>
