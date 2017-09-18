TRAFFIC: 18 wheeler overturned on train tracks on La. 108 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: 18 wheeler overturned on train tracks on La. 108

(Source: Louisiana State Police) (Source: Louisiana State Police)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

An 18 wheeler is overturned on La. 108 near I-10, according to Sgt. James Anderson with the Louisiana State Police.

The northbound lane of La. 108 and the train tracks are blocked, but there is no spillage or any injuries, according to Sgt. Anderson.

KPLC will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

