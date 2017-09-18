UPDATE: Lake Charles robbery suspect surrenders to police in Colorado

A man in Colorado has admitted to robbing a J.P. Morgan Chase Bank in Lake Charles, according to Mark Kraus, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department.

The suspect, Lionel Charles Baltimore, 38, Humble, TX, entered the bank on N. Martin Luther King Highway and demanded a large amount of cash on Friday, said Kraus.

On Sunday, LCPD detectives were contacted by the Denver Colorado Police Department in reference to Baltimore saying that he had committed the bank robbery in Lake Charles.

Baltimore is awaiting extradition to Louisiana, after being booked into the Denver Police Department Jail. Baltimore's bond is issued at $1 million.

