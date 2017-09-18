FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Late-summer pattern continues with heat and daily rain chances

As was the case Sunday morning, the fog potential exists again today, especially in patchy areas where it could be dense through 9:00 a.m. in some areas. Use your low beam headlights if encountering any fog this morning and give yourself a little extra time for your morning commute.

Temperatures will start off in the lower to middle 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the morning. A light onshore wind off the Gulf will continue to keep the humidity high and result in heat index values in the upper 90s to lower 100s by early afternoon. A few widely scattered afternoon storms will be the result later this afternoon with rain chances today at 30%.

This pattern of heat, humidity and repetitive daily afternoon showers and storms will be the norm for the work-week ahead as there will be no large changes to our overall weather pattern, keeping temperatures at or slightly above normal for afternoon hours and nighttime lows. Daily afternoon rain chances at 30% look to be a good bet all the way through the upcoming weekend.

The tropics remain very active this morning with three named storms in the Atlantic basin. Tropical Depression Lee is quickly fizzling out over the open Atlantic, with Hurricane Jose posing a continued risk of rip currents, beach erosion, high seas and gusty winds along the New England coastline today as the storm itself remains just offshore keeping the strongest winds and hurricane conditions well off the east coast.

Hurricane Maria will cause the most problems over the coming days, quickly intensifying to our next major hurricane as it crosses the Lesser Antilles tonight and tomorrow, and poses a significant threat to Puerto Rico by Wednesday morning as a major category three hurricane, which will be significantly detrimental to the ongoing relief efforts in the Lesser Antilles from the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma. Many of the inlands that will take the brunt of Maria were spared the worst from Irma, such as Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

It’s really too soon to know what, if any, impacts will be felt along the U.S. coast from Maria, and it will really depend on the track it takes and the intensity of the storm after moving over the Caribbean islands later this week. Computer guidance keeps the storm out of the Gulf, but a threat to the east coast would be possible if the storm survives its trek over the Caribbean islands this week and is certainly something to keep a close eye on.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry