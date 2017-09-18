Generator safety tips: Keeping you and your family safe - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Generator safety tips: Keeping you and your family safe

There have been several deaths linked to generators across Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. 

The Red Cross has released several tips to make sure you and your family stay safe while using the portable electric device and preventing carbon monoxide poisoning.

Red Cross advises when using a generator at home:

  • The primary hazards to avoid when using a generator are carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning from the toxic engine exhaust, electric shock or electrocution, and fire. Follow the directions supplied with the generator. (Learn more about carbon monoxide poisoning.)
  • To avoid electrocution, keep the generator dry and do not use in rain or wet conditions. Operate it on a dry surface under an open canopy-like structure, such as under a tarp held up on poles. Do not touch the generator with wet hands.
  • Be sure to turn the generator off and let it cool down before refueling. Gasoline spilled on hot engine parts could ignite.
  • Store fuel for the generator in an approved safety can. Use the type of fuel recommended in the instructions or on the label on the generator.
  • Local laws may restrict the amount of fuel you may store, or the storage location. Ask your local fire department.
  • Store the fuel outside of living areas in a locked shed or other protected area. To guard against accidental fire, do not store it near a fuel-burning appliance, such as a natural gas water heater in a garage.
  • Plug appliances directly into the generator, or use a heavy duty, outdoor-rated extension cord that is rated (in watts or amps) at least equal to the sum of the connected appliance loads.
  • Check that the entire cord is free of cuts or tears and that the plug has all three prongs, especially a grounding pin.
  • Never try to power the house wiring by plugging the generator into a wall outlet. Known as “backfeeding,” this practice puts utility workers, your neighbors and your household at risk of electrocution.
  • Remember, even a properly connected portable generator can become overloaded, resulting in overheating or generator failure. Be sure to read the instructions.
  • If necessary, stagger the operating times for various equipment to prevent overloads.

