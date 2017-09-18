WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Baton Rouge shootings - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Baton Rouge shootings

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

St. Louis police arrest dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.

Two connected deadly shootings last week in Baton Rouge have had police busy. Authorities say there are still no arrests but they now believe the two crimes are racially motivated.

Lake Charles Police are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in front of McNeese State University.

Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Capitol Hill to talk about a project some believe could have reduced damage from last year's historic flood in Baton Rouge.

The number of Louisiana residents covered by health insurance edged up last year, according to new U.S. Census data tracking state uninsured rates.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, generators have been making headlines. Several deaths have been linked to the electric device due to carbon monoxide poisoning. KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will be live this morning from Trahan Hardware store to discuss generator safety.

In today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

Plus, the music of South Louisiana has a sound that's recognized around the world. A new exhibit at one art museum in Louisiana features the work of dozens of musical instrument makers.

And the four American tourists who French authorities say were attacked with acid at a train station in the city of Marseille have been identified.

In weather, the fog potential exists again Monday, especially in patchy areas where it could be dense through 9 a.m. in some areas. Use your low beam headlights if encountering any fog this morning and give yourself a little extra time for your morning commute. Temperatures will start off in the lower to middle 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the morning. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

  • Generator safety tips: Keeping you and your family safe

    Generator safety tips: Keeping you and your family safe

    Monday, September 18 2017 5:42 AM EDT2017-09-18 09:42:00 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    There have been several deaths linked to generators across Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.  The Red Cross has released several tips to make sure you and your family stay safe while using the electric device and preventing carbon monoxide poisoning. Red Cross advises when using a generator at home: The primary hazards to avoid when using a generator are carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning from the toxic engine exhaust, electric shock or electrocution, and fire. Follow ...

  • Carnival for a cause raises money for Alzheimer's Disease

    Carnival for a cause raises money for Alzheimer's Disease

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:20 AM EDT2017-09-18 04:20:27 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    Dozens spent time at the Verandah at Graywood, a retirement community, in Lake Charles, to raise money and awareness about Alzheimer's disease.   "Today we are having a carnival for a cause and the event is to create some awareness for the Alzheimer's Association and raise some funds to support it," said executive director, Kayla Baham.  Last year the retirement community had a dunk tank where residents were able to dunk managers to raise money for the assoc...More >>
  • Two Chicago men help Louisiana and Texas Harvey victims

    Two Chicago men help Louisiana and Texas Harvey victims

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-09-18 04:04:18 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    Two Polish men from Chicago placed their lives on hold, and drove over one thousand miles to help those displaced by Hurricane Harvey.   "How much does a coffee cost, five bucks," said Peter Piotrowski. " How hard is it to buy a case of water? 48 waters for $2.60."  That question and a Facebook post brought Peter Piotrowski and Adam Romanwoski here to Louisiana.  Straight out of Chicago came two Polish men putting their lives on hol...More >>
