WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Baton Rouge shootings

St. Louis police arrest dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.

Two connected deadly shootings last week in Baton Rouge have had police busy. Authorities say there are still no arrests but they now believe the two crimes are racially motivated.

Lake Charles Police are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in front of McNeese State University.

Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Capitol Hill to talk about a project some believe could have reduced damage from last year's historic flood in Baton Rouge.

The number of Louisiana residents covered by health insurance edged up last year, according to new U.S. Census data tracking state uninsured rates.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, generators have been making headlines. Several deaths have been linked to the electric device due to carbon monoxide poisoning. KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will be live this morning from Trahan Hardware store to discuss generator safety.

In today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

Plus, the music of South Louisiana has a sound that's recognized around the world. A new exhibit at one art museum in Louisiana features the work of dozens of musical instrument makers.

And the four American tourists who French authorities say were attacked with acid at a train station in the city of Marseille have been identified.

In weather, the fog potential exists again Monday, especially in patchy areas where it could be dense through 9 a.m. in some areas. Use your low beam headlights if encountering any fog this morning and give yourself a little extra time for your morning commute. Temperatures will start off in the lower to middle 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the morning. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

