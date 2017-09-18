WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Baton Rouge shootings

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
There have been several deaths linked to generators across Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. The Red Cross has released several tips to make sure you and your family stay safe while using the electric device and preventing carbon monoxide poisoning. Red Cross advises when using a generator at home: The primary hazards to avoid when using a generator are carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning from the toxic engine exhaust, electric shock or electrocution, and fire. Follow ...More >>
There have been several deaths linked to generators across Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. The Red Cross has released several tips to make sure you and your family stay safe while using the electric device and preventing carbon monoxide poisoning. Red Cross advises when using a generator at home: The primary hazards to avoid when using a generator are carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning from the toxic engine exhaust, electric shock or electrocution, and fire. Follow ...More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred Friday night in the 4100 block of Ryan Street. Lake Charles resident Wilfred Suire, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. Witnesses told LCPD they observed Suire lying on the sidewalk and a bike laying in the road; a Chevrolet, believed to be an SUV, sped away from the crash southbound on Ryan Street, authorities said. LCPD said officers patrolling the area we...More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred Friday night in the 4100 block of Ryan Street. Lake Charles resident Wilfred Suire, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. Witnesses told LCPD they observed Suire lying on the sidewalk and a bike laying in the road; a Chevrolet, believed to be an SUV, sped away from the crash southbound on Ryan Street, authorities said. LCPD said officers patrolling the area we...More >>
Although Harvey is long gone, the impact the storm made on families has been devastating. In order to restore some normalcy to the lives of high school girls that lost everything, two mothers are making sure they're dressed to impress for Homecoming. Lori Boone and Lori Fitkin both have freshman daughters preparing for their first homecoming. A moment that should be exciting for a young girl, for some, it's just a reminder of how they lost everything during Harvey. “I h...More >>
Although Harvey is long gone, the impact the storm made on families has been devastating. In order to restore some normalcy to the lives of high school girls that lost everything, two mothers are making sure they're dressed to impress for Homecoming. Lori Boone and Lori Fitkin both have freshman daughters preparing for their first homecoming. A moment that should be exciting for a young girl, for some, it's just a reminder of how they lost everything during Harvey. “I h...More >>