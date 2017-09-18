Carnival for a cause raises money for Alzheimer's Disease - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Carnival for a cause raises money for Alzheimer's Disease

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Dozens spent time at the Verandah at Graywood, a retirement community, in Lake Charles, to raise money and awareness about Alzheimer's disease. 

 "Today we are having a carnival for a cause and the event is to create some awareness for the Alzheimer's Association and raise some funds to support it," said executive director, Kayla Baham. 

Last year the retirement community had a dunk tank where residents were able to dunk managers to raise money for the association. 

"I promised them in one year we'll do something fun again and this is what evolved," said Baham. 

The carnival was filled with plenty activities for everyone to enjoy. 

"We have a lot of fun games," said Baham. "We have a tots zone for kids under the age of five, and face painting, and a lot of other games for adults and kids, and prizes that they can win."

Residents were happy to see so many come out.  

 "It's great, it's wonderful, yeah I think it's nice," said resident, Theresa Norris.  

"This is what it's all about," said resident, Kelly Chatman. "This is a community and we're all a part of it and we all share it, so I'm very happy."

But Baham says their community will continue to raise awareness about this disease. 

"This disease Alzheimer's affects too many of residents, and so it's a good way for us to have some fun and support a good cause at the same time," she said. 

Baham says their goal was to raise $10,000. 

If you would like to donate, click HERE.

