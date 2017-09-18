Two Chicago men help Louisiana and Texas Harvey victims - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two Chicago men help Louisiana and Texas Harvey victims

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Two Polish men from Chicago placed their lives on hold, and drove over one thousand miles to help those displaced by Hurricane Harvey. 

 "How much does a coffee cost, five bucks," said Peter Piotrowski. " How hard is it to buy a case of water? 48 waters for $2.60." 

That question and a Facebook post brought Peter Piotrowski and Adam Romanwoski here to Louisiana. 

Straight out of Chicago came two Polish men putting their lives on hold to help people they don't even know. 

With help from those in Chicago, these two polish men were able to bring everything you could think of from water, to diapers, clothes and even dog food.

"Most of the donations were given by poor people," said Romanowski. 

"99 percent women," said Piotrowski. "Not really much men, and they all came in with kids so they had to watch their kids and they were still giving stuff." 

And it was something that surprised them.

"It wasn't supposed to go this way," said Romanowski. "We tried to do the right thing and it went viral." 

But also gave them great joy.

"It's a feeling in here, that feels really good," said Piotrowski.  

Once these two polish men made it with all their donations, that's when reality really sank in.

"It was tough," said Romanowski.  "Like you don't see this on a daily basis. These people lost everything." 

But as these two Polish men worked to help those in need, the Louisiana and Texas community decided they needed a name. 

"People knew us by Polish Navy so we just stuck to it," said Romanowski.  

But that name represents more than just two polish men. 

"The Polish Navy is not us, me and Adam, it's the people," said Piotrowski. "They gave us everything. We just organized it and we're driving." 

And as the polish navy headed out to Texas to help more people, they have no plans on stopping their work anytime soon. 

"We won't stop," said Romanowski. "So definitely this area will be getting help from us."

"If it happens again, Ill be back here again, and I'll do it again," said Piotrowski.  

The Polish Navy plan to continue donating supplies throughout the area later on this week. 

If you need supplies or would like to keep up with the Polish Navy, click HERE or HERE.

You can also drop off supplies at 305 North Ryan Street in Lake Charles, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

