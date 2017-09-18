Two Chicago men help Louisiana and Texas Harvey victims

Through tonight, we will keep the rain chances low. We will have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be a little warmer with lows in the low 70s. It will also feel muggy overnight, thanks to the humidity. As we start the day on Monday, we will have partly cloudy skies. Those clouds will stay will us all day and by the afternoon there will be a 20% chance for a few pop up showers. If there is any rain, it will not last long. Highs will remain in the upper 80s near 90 degrees.More >>
Through tonight, we will keep the rain chances low. We will have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be a little warmer with lows in the low 70s. It will also feel muggy overnight, thanks to the humidity. As we start the day on Monday, we will have partly cloudy skies. Those clouds will stay will us all day and by the afternoon there will be a 20% chance for a few pop up showers. If there is any rain, it will not last long. Highs will remain in the upper 80s near 90 degrees.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred Friday night in the 4100 block of Ryan Street. Lake Charles resident Wilfred Suire, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. Witnesses told LCPD they observed Suire lying on the sidewalk and a bike laying in the road; a Chevrolet, believed to be an SUV, sped away from the crash southbound on Ryan Street, authorities said. LCPD said officers patrolling the area we...More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred Friday night in the 4100 block of Ryan Street. Lake Charles resident Wilfred Suire, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. Witnesses told LCPD they observed Suire lying on the sidewalk and a bike laying in the road; a Chevrolet, believed to be an SUV, sped away from the crash southbound on Ryan Street, authorities said. LCPD said officers patrolling the area we...More >>
Although Harvey is long gone, the impact the storm made on families has been devastating. In order to restore some normalcy to the lives of high school girls that lost everything, two mothers are making sure they're dressed to impress for Homecoming. Lori Boone and Lori Fitkin both have freshman daughters preparing for their first homecoming. A moment that should be exciting for a young girl, for some, it's just a reminder of how they lost everything during Harvey. “I h...More >>
Although Harvey is long gone, the impact the storm made on families has been devastating. In order to restore some normalcy to the lives of high school girls that lost everything, two mothers are making sure they're dressed to impress for Homecoming. Lori Boone and Lori Fitkin both have freshman daughters preparing for their first homecoming. A moment that should be exciting for a young girl, for some, it's just a reminder of how they lost everything during Harvey. “I h...More >>