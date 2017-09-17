FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon showers possible this week; Tropics remain active with three named storms

Through tonight, we will keep the rain chances low. We will have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be a little warmer with lows in the low 70s. It will also feel muggy overnight, thanks to the humidity.

As we start the day on Monday, we will have partly cloudy skies. Those clouds will stay will us all day and by the afternoon there will be a 20% chance for a few pop up showers. If there is any rain, it will not last long. Highs will remain in the upper 80s near 90 degrees. The good news is, the average for this time of year is going down to the upper 80s and no longer in the 90s! Therefore, we should not have the 90s for very much longer, as the fall season is quickly approaching!

By the middle of next week around Wednesday, rain chances stay at 20%. This is still mostly because of the southerly winds keeping the moisture in the atmosphere higher. There should not be a lot of rain, but showers will be in the vicinity around us. Any showers we get will be isolated and will not last all day. Highs will remain the upper 80s, near 90 degrees.

For the rest of the week, Rain chances are still at 20%. That does not mean we will not have rain. We could still see a few pop up showers in the afternoon. But also, by having low rain chances, it will mean it will not be a washout by any means. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Next weekend will have only a 20% rain chance for Saturday, but will increase to 30% Sunday. We could see a quick pop up shower, but will not last long if anything develops. There will be plenty of clouds and it will be warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Jose is still in the Atlantic and remains a category one hurricane. The latest track takes Jose to the north and may indirectly impact the northeast coast. It is too far north to head toward southwest Louisiana, though. There are also two tropical storms Lee and Maria out in the east Atlantic. Both storms will track to the northwest. Lee, though, is only weakening as we speak and poses no threat to us. We will continue to monitor Maria as time progresses.

