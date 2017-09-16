Mothers collect homecoming dresses for Harvey victims - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Mothers collect homecoming dresses for Harvey victims

GRAND LAKE, LA (KPLC) -

Although Harvey is long gone, the impact the storm made on families has been devastating.

In order to restore some normalcy to the lives of high school girls that lost everything, two mothers are making sure they're dressed to impress for Homecoming.

Lori Boone and Lori Fitkin both have freshman daughters preparing for their first homecoming.

A moment that should be exciting for a young girl, for some, it's just a reminder of how they lost everything during Harvey.

“I hope they get a sense of relief," said Boone "Yes, I will be able to go to homecoming, I will be able to have a dress. I just want them to experience the whole thing."

Boone had the idea when she was shopping for her own daughter and called up Fitkin.

"Lori called and was like we need to do this for these girls," said Fitkin. "We don't want them to miss this, so I jumped on board. She's been picking up dresses everyday."

Now both women say they're buried in them.

"We're using ladders to hang up some of the dresses," said Fitkin. "We're doing anything we can to get them up because there's so many to go through."

Over 600 dresses to be exact.

"We have every size, every color, and some of the dresses we have three dresses that are the same type but different sizes," said Fitkin. 

With shoes and accessories to match.

The women are working with high schools in Vinton, Starks, West Starks as well as two in Texas, Orangefield and Humble.

They are finding the students in need and inviting them to their pop-up events, with makeshift dressing rooms and all.

"I hope that when the kids come, they come with their parents and we give them a full homecoming shopping experience, where they can try on the dresses and see," said Fitkin. "They can just get that feeling and they can get out of the stuff they're going through because we lived in Cameron Parish during Rita, so we know what it was like to come back to nothing at all."

They will keep doing this until every need has been met.

"Right now, we're just settled to do two, but if someone contacts us and wants to do this because they're in need, then we will absolutely make arrangements and keep going as long as we can," said Fitkin. 

The two mothers are still accepting dresses and accessories. The extra dresses will be given to the Cinderella Project that gives out dresses year-round.

Click HERE for more information on "Blessed with a Dress".

