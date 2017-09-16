FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few showers possible this week; Tropics becoming very active again

Through tonight, we will keep the rain chances low. We will have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be a little warmer, compared to the last few nights. Lows will be in the low 70s. It will also feel muggy overnight, thanks to the humidity.

Sunday, rain chances will stay at 20% with partly cloudy skies. So, if you have any outdoor plans, you should be able to get outside, but have an indoor alternative just in case any showers do pop up. If you do happen to see showers in your area, they will not last long. It will be a little warmer with highs in the low 90s along with the humidity. Heat indices could be in the mid 90s.

As we start next week, we will have partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for a few pop up showers. There could be a few more clouds, especially in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the low 90s. The good news is, the average for this time of year is back in the upper 80s and no longer in the 90s! Therefore, we should not have the 90s for very much longer, as the fall season is quickly approaching!

By the middle of next week around Wednesday, rain chances go up slightly to 30%. This is still mostly because of the southerly winds keeping the moisture in the atmosphere higher. Showers will be isolated and will not last all day. Highs will remain the upper 80s, near 90 degrees.

For the rest of the week, Rain chances go back down to 20%. That does not mean we will not have rain. We could still see a few pop up showers in the afternoon. But also by having low rain chances, it will mean it will not be a washout by any means. Highs will go down to the upper 80s.

Next weekend will have only a 20% rain chance. There will be a few clouds and it will be warm again with highs in the upper 80s to the low 90s. We could see a quick pop up shower, but will not last long if anything develops.

Jose is in the Atlantic and has been upgraded to a category one hurricane. The latest track takes Jose to the north and may indirectly impact the northeast coast. It is too far north to head toward southwest Louisiana, though. There are also two tropical storms Lee and Maria out in the east Atlantic. Both storms will track to the northwest. We will continue to monitor these as time progresses.

