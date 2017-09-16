LCPD investigating fatal hit and run

The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred Friday night in the 4100 block of Ryan Street. Lake Charles resident Wilfred Suire, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. Witnesses told LCPD they observed Suire lying on the sidewalk and a bike laying in the road; a Chevrolet, believed to be an SUV, sped away from the crash southbound on Ryan Street, authorities said. LCPD said officers patrolling the area we...More >>
Mobile users, click HERE for the Touchdown Live Mobile users, click HERE to see the Football Friday Night Slideshow. Send your football pics to newmedia@kplctv.com. Click HERE for SWLA football standings. Touchdown Live The Iowa Yellow Jackets face another tough opponent in Week 3 of the high school football season. Class 3A Iowa (2-0) travels to also undefeated Class 5A Sam Houston (2-0) in our Game of the Week. Iowa has wins over Crowley (1...More >>
A bank robbery is under investigation by the Lake Charles Police Department, according to Mark Kraus, spokesman for LCPD. The J.P. Morgan Chase Bank at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Highway and Moeling Streets was robbed Friday evening. KPLC will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is working an auto-pedestrian accident at the intersection of La. 14 and Oak Park Blvd. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
