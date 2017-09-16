LCPD investigating fatal hit and run

The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred Friday night in the 4100 block of Ryan Street.

Lake Charles resident Wilfred Suire, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene close to midnight, according to authorities.

Witnesses told LCPD they observed Suire lying on the sidewalk and a bike laying in the road; a Chevrolet, believed to be an SUV, sped away from the crash southbound on Ryan Street, authorities said.

LCPD said officers patrolling the area were unable to locate the suspect vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the fatality to contact the LCPD Traffic Division at (337) 491-1311.

