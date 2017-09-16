LCPD investigating fatal hit and run - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LCPD investigating fatal hit and run

(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred Friday night in the 4100 block of Ryan Street.

Lake Charles resident Wilfred Suire, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene close to midnight, according to authorities. 

Witnesses told LCPD they observed Suire lying on the sidewalk and a bike laying in the road; a Chevrolet, believed to be an SUV, sped away from the crash southbound on Ryan Street, authorities said.

LCPD said officers patrolling the area were unable to locate the suspect vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the fatality to contact the LCPD Traffic Division at (337) 491-1311.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • LCPD investigating fatal hit and run

    LCPD investigating fatal hit and run

    Saturday, September 16 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-09-16 19:42:35 GMT
    (Source: Raycom News Network)(Source: Raycom News Network)

    The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred Friday night in the 4100 block of Ryan Street. Lake Charles resident Wilfred Suire, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.  Witnesses told LCPD they observed Suire lying on the sidewalk and a bike laying in the road; a Chevrolet, believed to be an SUV, sped away from the crash southbound on Ryan Street, authorities said. LCPD said officers patrolling the area we...

    More >>

    The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred Friday night in the 4100 block of Ryan Street. Lake Charles resident Wilfred Suire, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.  Witnesses told LCPD they observed Suire lying on the sidewalk and a bike laying in the road; a Chevrolet, believed to be an SUV, sped away from the crash southbound on Ryan Street, authorities said. LCPD said officers patrolling the area we...

    More >>

  • TOUCHDOWN LIVE - Week 3: High school football scores

    TOUCHDOWN LIVE - Week 3: High school football scores

    Saturday, September 16 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-09-16 05:02:46 GMT

    Mobile users, click HERE for the Touchdown Live  Mobile users, click HERE to see the Football Friday Night Slideshow. Send your football pics to newmedia@kplctv.com. Click HERE for SWLA football standings. Touchdown Live  The Iowa Yellow Jackets face another tough opponent in Week 3 of the high school football season. Class 3A Iowa (2-0) travels to also undefeated Class 5A Sam Houston (2-0) in our Game of the Week. Iowa has wins over Crowley (1...

    More >>

    Mobile users, click HERE for the Touchdown Live  Mobile users, click HERE to see the Football Friday Night Slideshow. Send your football pics to newmedia@kplctv.com. Click HERE for SWLA football standings. Touchdown Live  The Iowa Yellow Jackets face another tough opponent in Week 3 of the high school football season. Class 3A Iowa (2-0) travels to also undefeated Class 5A Sam Houston (2-0) in our Game of the Week. Iowa has wins over Crowley (1...

    More >>

  • CPSB bond election coming up for areas of Lake Charles and Westlake

    CPSB bond election coming up for areas of Lake Charles and Westlake

    Friday, September 15 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-09-16 03:09:28 GMT
    CPSB logo (Source: CPSB)CPSB logo (Source: CPSB)
    A bond. It's similar to a mortgage and basically another way to borrow money that eventually will have to be paid back, by you, the tax payer.  This is what the Calcasieu Parish School Board is putting on the November ballot for residents to consider in areas of Lake Charles and Westlake.   "There has not been a bond issue that's passed since 2000," said J.D. Clifton Elementary principal, Pamela Bell.   But a bond election is coming up in November...More >>
    A bond. It's similar to a mortgage and basically another way to borrow money that eventually will have to be paid back, by you, the tax payer.  This is what the Calcasieu Parish School Board is putting on the November ballot for residents to consider in areas of Lake Charles and Westlake.   "There has not been a bond issue that's passed since 2000," said J.D. Clifton Elementary principal, Pamela Bell.   But a bond election is coming up in November...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly