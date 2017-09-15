CPSB bond election coming up for areas of Lake Charles and Westlake

A bond. It's similar to a mortgage and basically another way to borrow money that eventually will have to be paid back, by you, the tax payer.

This is what the Calcasieu Parish School Board is putting on the November ballot for residents to consider in areas of Lake Charles and Westlake.

"There has not been a bond issue that's passed since 2000," said J.D. Clifton Elementary principal, Pamela Bell.

But a bond election is coming up in November for District 31 that would greatly impact schools like J.D. Clifton Elementary.

"Our students deserve the absolute best, and this bond issue is one way we can get those needed renovations and update our school for our students," said Bell.

For Bell those renovations would include upgraded canopies, and driveways, a new marquee, expansion and even changes to the school's cafeteria.

"When they say are you supporting the bond for 31 my answer is no," said school board member, Glenda Gay.

Gay, school board member for District 31, has spent time talking to people in her district, and feels now isn't the time to pass a bond.

"I think the people in my bonding district want to see some positive academic things," said Gay.

Gay also says she's researched information and see's the student population in her district decreasing also playing a role in her decision.

"I don't think these numbers warrant us passing a 46 million dollar bond currently."

But a bond election isn't just happening in District 31, but three other districts throughout Lake Charles and Westlake.

So if you live in one of these districts and decided to vote yes for the bond, how much would you pay?

Anyone who owns a home that values under $75,000 in any districts wouldn't pay any money.

Now for those in District 31 or North Lake Charles If your home values at $175,000 you would pay $23.00 a month.

For those in District 23 or Westlake, if your home values at $150,000 you would pay $5.69 a month.

Over in District 33 or Southeast Lake Charles if your home values at $150,000 you would pay $16.81 a month.

And in District 34 or Southwest Lake Charles if your home values at $150,000 you would pay either $4.67 or $2.58 depending on one of two different options.

But as the election slowly approaches, in the end the decision lies in the hands of voters in each district.

