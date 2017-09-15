Transformer fire causes Market Basket on 3rd Avenue to close

It was a situation that seemed close to getting out of control. Hundreds of people showing up at a local business demanding their paychecks. Everyone did not get paid this day, Friday. But a company spokesman says paychecks will be sent in the mail. Little by little the crowd grew in front of Coastal Staffing at 3813 Maplewood Drive in Sulphur. They came from all around the region, to get paid for hurricane relief work they say they've done in Texas. "I have a one y...