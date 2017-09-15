Hundreds of workers descend on Sulphur business seeking paychecks

It was a situation that seemed close to getting out of control, hundreds of people showing up at a local business demanding their paychecks. Everyone did not get paid this day.

But a company spokesman says paychecks will be sent in the mail.

Little by little the crowd grew in front of Coastal Staffing at 3813 Maplewood Drive in Sulphur. They came from all around the region, to get paid for hurricane relief work they say they've done in Texas.

"I have a one year old daughter at home that has to eat. That's why I came here. I came here to make money and they don't want to pay me the money that I worked for. I have bills! Rent, lights, gas, water. I have a child to provide for. I have daycare expenses!" said Meagan Williams from Beaumont.

"It's just terrible. It's a bad situation 'cause everybody need their money that they work hard for to take care of their family and their kids and their bills," said Danielle Jones from Ville Platte.

At the very least it was a traffic situation with at least one fender bender, as people kept walking or pulling out in front of oncoming traffic. But Lieutenant Matt Gibbs with the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office says people were cooperative.

"Either through miscommunication or social media, more people than they expected to show up today showed up looking for their payroll check. They were unable to accommodate them at this time which resulted in the situation we had unfold here today,"said Gibbs.

As the situation appeared to grow more volatile, the law enforcement presence grew as well-- with at least 20 deputies and Sulphur Police there at one time. Finally, when it became clear the company wouldn't be issuing any more paychecks, the officers told the crowd to disperse.

A spokesman for the company said they've been getting threats and asked not to be identified.

"We were making an attempt to issue checks this morning, trying to move them in an orderly fashion, and things just continued to escalate and get out of control to basically where my whole payroll department, my girls were afraid for their life,"he said.

But he says once payroll and related information can be verified and properly processed everyone will be paid-- by check through the mail.

"The holdup is the process by which we have our time sheets put into a payroll process where we calculate the hours and issue the checks,"he said.

Coastal Staffing officials say they will no longer do business at the Maplewood location, due to the situation with workers coming in large groups.

Workers do have rights when it comes to being paid. We contacted the federal and state departments of labor.

Here are some tips from the U.S. Department of Labor:

Workers are urged to call the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division at 1-866-4USWAGE (1-866-487-9243). Here are a few tips from the agency’s website:

What if I don’t have all of the information you need? Do you have any suggestions?

A: Here are a Few Suggestions

If you don’t have a permanent address, give us your cell phone number, or the number and address of a friend or family member who knows how to reach you.

If you are not sure of the name of your employer, some suggestions are: take a picture with a cell phone or write down the license number of your employer’s vehicle; do the same for any company names on the vehicle. Do the same for other employers on the job. If you get a paycheck write down all the information on the check before you cash it. If you can, make a photocopy of the check or take a picture of it. Make a note of your job location by writing down the address.

if there is no record of your hours or pay, start keeping one. Every day you work, write down the time you start and the time you finish. Write down if you took time for a meal break and how long the break was. Write down every time you get paid, with the date and how much pay you received. You can call any Wage and Hour Office and ask them to send you free copies of our AWARE record keeping handbooks. You can get as many as you need; enough for you AND your co-workers.

Also, there are a number of resources available: https://www.dol.gov/whd/workers.htm

Officials with the State Labor Department were not available to talk with us in time for this story, but offered an interview sometime next week.

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved