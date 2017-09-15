BREAKING: Bank robbery under investigation in Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Breaking

BREAKING: Bank robbery under investigation in Lake Charles

(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A bank robbery is under investigation by the Lake Charles Police Department, according to Mark Kraus, spokesman for LCPD. 

The J.P. Morgan Chase Bank at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Highway and Moeling Streets was robbed Friday evening.

 KPLC will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. 

