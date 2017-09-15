McCain backs bill to protect transgender troops

Mobile users, click HERE for the Touchdown Live Mobile users, click HERE to see the Football Friday Night Slideshow. Send your football pics to newmedia@kplctv.com. Click HERE for SWLA football standings. Touchdown Live The Iowa Yellow Jackets face another tough opponent in Week 3 of the high school football season. Class 3A Iowa (2-0) travels to also undefeated Class 5A Sam Houston (2-0) in our Game of the Week. Iowa has wins over Crowley (1...More >>
Mobile users, click HERE for the Touchdown Live Mobile users, click HERE to see the Football Friday Night Slideshow. Send your football pics to newmedia@kplctv.com. Click HERE for SWLA football standings. Touchdown Live The Iowa Yellow Jackets face another tough opponent in Week 3 of the high school football season. Class 3A Iowa (2-0) travels to also undefeated Class 5A Sam Houston (2-0) in our Game of the Week. Iowa has wins over Crowley (1...More >>
For the rest of today, we will have partly cloudy skies. A few small showers are possible this afternoon. The rain chances are still low to only 20%. The winds have shifted to the south, meaning we will have increased moisture, thus higher humidity for the next few days. This can also increase the rain chances. By this evening for Friday Night Football, the weather should not be an issue. Temperatures will be nice, if you exclude the humidity, by staying around the upper 70s.More >>
For the rest of today, we will have partly cloudy skies. A few small showers are possible this afternoon. The rain chances are still low to only 20%. The winds have shifted to the south, meaning we will have increased moisture, thus higher humidity for the next few days. This can also increase the rain chances. By this evening for Friday Night Football, the weather should not be an issue. Temperatures will be nice, if you exclude the humidity, by staying around the upper 70s.More >>
We were told that men and women are lined up because they were supposed to be paid today for work they have done over the last two weeks in Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief.More >>
We were told that men and women are lined up because they were supposed to be paid today for work they have done over the last two weeks in Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief.More >>
A Lake Charles man has been arrested on a third-degree rape charge, authorities said.More >>
A Lake Charles man has been arrested on a third-degree rape charge, authorities said.More >>