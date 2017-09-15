TOUCHDOWN LIVE - Week 3

Mobile users, click HERE for the Touchdown Live scoreboard
Touchdown Live
The Iowa Yellow Jackets face another tough opponent in Week 3 of the high school football season.
Class 3A Iowa (2-0) travels to also undefeated Class 5A Sam Houston (2-0) in our Game of the Week.
Iowa has wins over Crowley (1-1) and Kinder (1-1), while Sam Houston has wins over St. Louis (0-2) and Cecilia (0-2). Both teams begin district play next week.
The game is the last of a three-game home stand for the Broncos, who will hit the road the next three weeks - at Sulphur (0-1), Comeaux (2-1) and LaGrange (0-1).
Thursday night games
Oakdale 43, Oberlin 26
Iota 41, Lake Arthur 3
