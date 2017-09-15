TOUCHDOWN LIVE - Week 3 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TOUCHDOWN LIVE - Week 3

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect

Mobile users, click HERE for the Touchdown Live scoreboard

Mobile users, click HERE to see the Football Friday Night Slideshow. Send your football pics to newmedia@kplctv.com.

Click HERE for SWLA football standings.

Touchdown Live 

The Iowa Yellow Jackets face another tough opponent in Week 3 of the high school football season.

Class 3A Iowa (2-0) travels to also undefeated Class 5A Sam Houston (2-0) in our Game of the Week.

Iowa has wins over Crowley (1-1) and Kinder (1-1), while Sam Houston has wins over St. Louis (0-2) and Cecilia (0-2). Both teams begin district play next week.

The game is the last of a three-game home stand for the Broncos, who will hit the road the next three weeks - at Sulphur (0-1), Comeaux (2-1) and LaGrange (0-1).

Thursday night games

Oakdale 43, Oberlin 26

Iota 41, Lake Arthur 3

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Iowa

Powered by Frankly