TOUCHDOWN LIVE - Week 3

Mobile users, click HERE for the Touchdown Live scoreboard

Mobile users, click HERE to see the Football Friday Night Slideshow. Send your football pics to newmedia@kplctv.com.

Click HERE for SWLA football standings.

Touchdown Live

The Iowa Yellow Jackets face another tough opponent in Week 3 of the high school football season.

Class 3A Iowa (2-0) travels to also undefeated Class 5A Sam Houston (2-0) in our Game of the Week.

Iowa has wins over Crowley (1-1) and Kinder (1-1), while Sam Houston has wins over St. Louis (0-2) and Cecilia (0-2). Both teams begin district play next week.

The game is the last of a three-game home stand for the Broncos, who will hit the road the next three weeks - at Sulphur (0-1), Comeaux (2-1) and LaGrange (0-1).

Thursday night games

Oakdale 43, Oberlin 26

Iota 41, Lake Arthur 3

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Iowa