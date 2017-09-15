FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances come back into play as the heat and humidity continue

For the rest of today, we will have partly cloudy skies. A few small showers are possible this afternoon. The rain chances are still low to only 20%. The winds have shifted to the south, meaning we will have increased moisture, thus higher humidity for the next few days. This can also increase the rain chances.

By this evening for Friday Night Football, the weather should not be an issue. Temperatures will be nice, if you exclude the humidity, by staying around the upper 70s. Rain chances will all come down to zero percent by tonight, so any rain from the afternoon will be gone.

Through tonight, we will keep the rain chances low. We will have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be a little warmer, compared to the last few nights. Lows will be in the low 70s. It will also feel muggy overnight, thanks to the humidity.

Over the weekend, rain chances will go to 20% with partly cloudy skies Saturday and 30% Sunday. So, if you have any outdoor plans, you should be able to get outside, but have an indoor alternative just in case. If you do happen to see showers in your area, they will not last long. Most of the showers Saturday will be to our east, but a few of those will try to come to our viewing area before raining themselves out. Sunday has a better chance for rain, but we’ll keep the rain chances at 30%, so it will by no means be a washout. It will be a little warmer with highs in the low 90s each day along with the humidity. Heat indices could be in the mid 90s.

As we start next week, we will have partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for a few pop up showers. There could be a few more clouds, especially in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the low 90s. The good news is, the average for this time of year is back in the upper 80s and no longer in the 90s! Therefore, we should not have the 90s for very much longer, as the fall season is quickly approaching!

By the middle of next week, rain chances go up slightly to around 30%. This is still mostly because of the southerly winds keeping the moisture in the atmosphere higher. Showers will be isolated and will not last all day. Highs will remain the upper 80s, near 90 degrees.

Jose is in the Atlantic and has been downgraded to a tropical storm. The latest track takes Jose back to the west and getting very close to the northeast coast. It is too far north to head toward southwest Louisiana, though. There are also two other areas, Invest 96 L, and Tropical Depression 14. Both disturbances have a good chance to become at least a tropical storm. We will continue to monitor these as time progresses.

