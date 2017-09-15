Lake Charles man accused of raping 17-year-old girl

A Lake Charles man is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl, according to authorities.

Caleb Trahan, 19, is charged with third-degree rape. Judge Guy Bradberry set bond at $100,000.

Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a report on June 29, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

The victim, who was a former acquaintance told deputies that she was at Trahan’s former residence when he got on top of her and held her arms over her head, and had sexual intercourse with her, Myer said. The victim told Trahan “no” several times and attempted to push him away but he would not stop.

In an interview on Sept. 8, Trahan told deputies that he indeed had sexual intercourse with the victim, Myers said. After further investigation, Trahan was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Sept. 14.

Detective Sarah Stubbs is the lead investigator in this case.

