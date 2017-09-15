Lake Charles man accused of raping 17-year-old girl - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

breaking

Lake Charles man accused of raping 17-year-old girl

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Caleb Trahan (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Caleb Trahan (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Lake Charles man is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl, according to authorities.

Caleb Trahan, 19, is charged with third-degree rape. Judge Guy Bradberry set bond at $100,000.

Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a report on June 29, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

The victim, who was a former acquaintance told deputies that she was at Trahan’s former residence when he got on top of her and held her arms over her head, and had sexual intercourse with her, Myer said. The victim told Trahan “no” several times and attempted to push him away but he would not stop.

In an interview on Sept. 8, Trahan told deputies that he indeed had sexual intercourse with the victim, Myers said. After further investigation, Trahan was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Sept. 14.

Detective Sarah Stubbs is the lead investigator in this case.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances come back into play as the heat and humidity continue

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances come back into play as the heat and humidity continue

    Friday, September 15 2017 1:24 PM EDT2017-09-15 17:24:28 GMT
    A stray shower is possible this afternoonA stray shower is possible this afternoon

    For the rest of today, we will have partly cloudy skies. A few small showers are possible this afternoon. The rain chances are still low to only 20%. The winds have shifted to the south, meaning we will have increased moisture, thus higher humidity for the next few days. This can also increase the rain chances. By this evening for Friday Night Football, the weather should not be an issue. Temperatures will be nice, if you exclude the humidity, by staying around the upper 70s. 

    More >>

    For the rest of today, we will have partly cloudy skies. A few small showers are possible this afternoon. The rain chances are still low to only 20%. The winds have shifted to the south, meaning we will have increased moisture, thus higher humidity for the next few days. This can also increase the rain chances. By this evening for Friday Night Football, the weather should not be an issue. Temperatures will be nice, if you exclude the humidity, by staying around the upper 70s. 

    More >>

  • breaking

    More than 100 people and large law enforcement presence reported at Coastal Staffing in Sulphur

    More than 100 people and large law enforcement presence reported at Coastal Staffing in Sulphur

    Friday, September 15 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-09-15 17:17:07 GMT
    (Source: viewer)(Source: viewer)

    We were told that men and women are lined up because they were supposed to be paid today for work they have done over the last two weeks in Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

    More >>

    We were told that men and women are lined up because they were supposed to be paid today for work they have done over the last two weeks in Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Lake Charles man accused of raping 17-year-old girl

    Lake Charles man accused of raping 17-year-old girl

    Friday, September 15 2017 1:00 PM EDT2017-09-15 17:00:46 GMT
    Caleb Trahan (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Caleb Trahan (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    A Lake Charles man has been arrested on a third-degree rape charge, authorities said.

    More >>

    A Lake Charles man has been arrested on a third-degree rape charge, authorities said.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly