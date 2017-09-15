More than 100 people and large law enforcement presence reported at Coastal Staffing in Sulphur

For the rest of today, we will have partly cloudy skies. A few small showers are possible this afternoon. The rain chances are still low to only 20%. The winds have shifted to the south, meaning we will have increased moisture, thus higher humidity for the next few days. This can also increase the rain chances. By this evening for Friday Night Football, the weather should not be an issue. Temperatures will be nice, if you exclude the humidity, by staying around the upper 70s.More >>
For the rest of today, we will have partly cloudy skies. A few small showers are possible this afternoon. The rain chances are still low to only 20%. The winds have shifted to the south, meaning we will have increased moisture, thus higher humidity for the next few days. This can also increase the rain chances. By this evening for Friday Night Football, the weather should not be an issue. Temperatures will be nice, if you exclude the humidity, by staying around the upper 70s.More >>
We were told that men and women are lined up because they were supposed to be paid today for work they have done over the last two weeks in Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief.More >>
We were told that men and women are lined up because they were supposed to be paid today for work they have done over the last two weeks in Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief.More >>
A Lake Charles man has been arrested on a third-degree rape charge, authorities said.More >>
A Lake Charles man has been arrested on a third-degree rape charge, authorities said.More >>
The Beach Sweep and Inland Waterway Cleanup will be held from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 16.More >>
The Beach Sweep and Inland Waterway Cleanup will be held from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 16.More >>
A group of students all the way across the state in northeast Louisiana are expressing their gratitude for the hard work of first responders here in southwest Louisiana. Fifth and Sixth graders at Jesus the Good Shepherd school in Monroe made cards and gift bags full of candy for members of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Department. During hurricane Harvey, deputies and others spent hours rescuing flood victims in Louisiana and across the border in Texas. R...More >>
A group of students all the way across the state in northeast Louisiana are expressing their gratitude for the hard work of first responders here in southwest Louisiana. Fifth and Sixth graders at Jesus the Good Shepherd school in Monroe made cards and gift bags full of candy for members of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Department. During hurricane Harvey, deputies and others spent hours rescuing flood victims in Louisiana and across the border in Texas. R...More >>