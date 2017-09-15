More than 100 people and large law enforcement presence reported at Coastal Staffing in Sulphur

Our newsroom has received several reports of large crowds and law enforcement presence at Coastal Staffing in Sulphur.

Employees tell KPLC they were supposed to be paid today for work they have done over the last two weeks in Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

KPLC has reached out to Coastal Staffing and we are awaiting a response.

Our reporter Theresa Schmidt is at the scene.

KPLC will have details as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.