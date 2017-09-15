FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat and humidity return; tropics get busier again

Temperatures to start the morning will begin in the upper 60s to lower 70s with another morning of patchy fog for parts of Southwest Louisiana. Rain holds off for your commute, but remember to use your low beam headlights if encountering fog on your morning drive.

Highs will warm up into the upper 80s today with heat index values between 90 and 92 during the afternoon along with a slight chance of a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm today. Rain chances remain low at 20% which will hold true for Saturday as well. The weekend is shaping up to be a nice one, although warm, with highs around 90 and slight chances of isolated afternoon storms.

The same weather pattern persists into next week, with highs each day around 90 and lows in the lower 70s along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day.

Tropical Storm Jose will continue to remain out over the open waters of the Atlantic with the eventual track carrying the storm just off the east coast of the U.S. next week which will likely mean very rough seas, breezy conditions and dangerous rip currents up the eastern seaboard next week.

Tropical Depression Fourteen has formed in the eastern Atlantic, and will likely become Tropical Depression Lee over the next couple of days, but the eventual long-range track will likely carry the storm back out to sea and not threaten land.

Another area to watch in the Atlantic has a high potential for tropical development over the next 5 days in the far eastern Atlantic and could eventually pose a threat to the Lesser Antilles late next week, but any threat to the US looks unlikely as an eventual turn to the north is also expected with this system as well.

While none of these systems appear to have any impacts on the Gulf of Mexico as of now, it’s important to keep a hurricane plan in place because we are still in the most active part of hurricane season and things can quickly change.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry