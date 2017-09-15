WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: LNG impact to Southwest Louisiana - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

North Korea has conducted its longest-ever test flight of a ballistic missile, sending an intermediate-range weapon hurtling over U.S. ally Japan into the northern Pacific Ocean in a launch that is both defiant and a big technological advance.

President Donald Trump signs a congressional joint resolution condemning white supremacy.

Louisiana State Police identifies the three victims killed in a head-on collision near Lacassine earlier this week.

With the international shift towards liquefied natural gas, everyone talks about how Southwest Louisiana is predicted to start booming with industry.

Just a few weeks into the school year, LSU faces the death of a freshman fraternity pledge.

Plus, the countdown to the National Collection Week for 'Operation Christmas Child' in Southwest Louisiana begins this weekend.

And Chennault International Airport is about to get a much-needed face lift.

In weather, temperatures will start off in the upper 60s to lower 70s with another morning of patchy fog for parts of Southwest Louisiana. Rain holds off for your commute, but remember to use your low beam headlights if encountering fog on your morning drive. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

