Chennault to reconstruct main runway in April 2018

After decades of wear and tear, Chennault International Airport is preparing to rehabilitate its 10,700 foot runway.

Randy Robb, executive director of Chennault, said the main runway's renovations have been in the works for years.

"Looking forward, with all of the development and all of the business we think is going to occur here, we thought this was a good time to get started," Robb said.

The project will cost close to $5 million, but it's being covered by a grant from the F.A.A. The big concern during construction: replacing old concrete.

"We're going to replace this 55 year old concrete with new concrete," Robb said. "If we want to keep this runway for years to come, we're going to have to do these repairs."

Construction will close Chennault's main runway for an estimated 120 days. For the time being, an alternate runway will be used to continue its day-to-day operations.

Along with rehabilitating the main runway, LED lights and a new blast pad will also be installed. The project is set to begin in April 2018.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.