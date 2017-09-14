Students in Monroe send gifts to SWLA first responders - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Students in Monroe send gifts to SWLA first responders

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A group of students all the way across the state in northeast Louisiana are expressing their gratitude for the hard work of first responders here in southwest Louisiana. 

Fifth and Sixth graders at Jesus the Good Shepherd school in Monroe made cards and gift bags full of candy for members of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Department. 

During Hurricane Harvey, deputies and others spent hours rescuing flood victims in Louisiana and across the border in Texas.

Recognition of those saves became a class project in Carrie Rocconi's religion class. 

"I want to thank Ms. Rocconi and her class. We appreciate it. Our guys did work very hard through the whole ordeal. Anytime someone does something for us like this we appreciate it and thank you for much!", said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso upon receiving the gifts from the class.

During the Harvey storm, the Calcasieu Sheriff's Department helped evacuate flooded residents in Orange, Texas.

Mrs. Rocconi's class in Monroe heard about the rescues going on down here and decided to do their part by saying 'thanks for your service'.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Students in Monroe send gifts to SWLA first responders

    Students in Monroe send gifts to SWLA first responders

    Thursday, September 14 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-09-15 03:33:28 GMT

     A group of students all the way across the state in northeast Louisiana are expressing their gratitude for the hard work of first responders here in southwest Louisiana.  Fifth and Sixth graders at Jesus the Good Shepherd school in Monroe made cards and gift bags full of candy for members of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Department.  During hurricane Harvey, deputies and others spent hours rescuing flood victims in Louisiana and across the border in Texas. R...

    More >>

     A group of students all the way across the state in northeast Louisiana are expressing their gratitude for the hard work of first responders here in southwest Louisiana.  Fifth and Sixth graders at Jesus the Good Shepherd school in Monroe made cards and gift bags full of candy for members of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Department.  During hurricane Harvey, deputies and others spent hours rescuing flood victims in Louisiana and across the border in Texas. R...

    More >>

  • Chennault to reconstruct main runway in April 2018

    Thursday, September 14 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-09-15 03:43:19 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    After decades of wear and tear, Chennault International Airport is preparing to rehabilitate its 10,700 foot runway. Randy Robb, executive director of Chennault, said the main runway's renovations have been in the works for years. "Looking forward, with all of the development and all of the business we think is going to occur here, we thought this was a good time to get started," Robb said. The project will cost close to $5 million, but it's being covered by a grant ...

    More >>

    After decades of wear and tear, Chennault International Airport is preparing to rehabilitate its 10,700 foot runway. Randy Robb, executive director of Chennault, said the main runway's renovations have been in the works for years. "Looking forward, with all of the development and all of the business we think is going to occur here, we thought this was a good time to get started," Robb said. The project will cost close to $5 million, but it's being covered by a grant ...

    More >>

  • Local seniors worry Florida nursing home tragedy could happen here

    Local seniors worry Florida nursing home tragedy could happen here

    Thursday, September 14 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-09-15 00:10:32 GMT

    The deaths of elderly people in a Florida nursing home have been described as an emerging scandal of gargantuan proportions, with eight deaths already. Their nursing home lost power and generators failed, causing sweltering heat in the facility. It's horrifying to imagine what the frail seniors who died must have gone through in their last hours.

    More >>

    The deaths of elderly people in a Florida nursing home have been described as an emerging scandal of gargantuan proportions, with eight deaths already. Their nursing home lost power and generators failed, causing sweltering heat in the facility. It's horrifying to imagine what the frail seniors who died must have gone through in their last hours.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly