Students in Monroe send gifts to SWLA first responders

A group of students all the way across the state in northeast Louisiana are expressing their gratitude for the hard work of first responders here in southwest Louisiana.

Fifth and Sixth graders at Jesus the Good Shepherd school in Monroe made cards and gift bags full of candy for members of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Department.

During Hurricane Harvey, deputies and others spent hours rescuing flood victims in Louisiana and across the border in Texas.

Recognition of those saves became a class project in Carrie Rocconi's religion class.

"I want to thank Ms. Rocconi and her class. We appreciate it. Our guys did work very hard through the whole ordeal. Anytime someone does something for us like this we appreciate it and thank you for much!", said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso upon receiving the gifts from the class.

During the Harvey storm, the Calcasieu Sheriff's Department helped evacuate flooded residents in Orange, Texas.

Mrs. Rocconi's class in Monroe heard about the rescues going on down here and decided to do their part by saying 'thanks for your service'.

