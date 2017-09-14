Local seniors worry Florida nursing home tragedy could happen here

The deaths of elderly people in a Florida nursing home have been described as an emerging scandal of gargantuan proportions, with eight deaths already. Their nursing home lost power and generators failed, causing sweltering heat in the facility. It's horrifying to imagine what the frail seniors who died must have gone through in their last hours.More >>
The deaths of elderly people in a Florida nursing home have been described as an emerging scandal of gargantuan proportions, with eight deaths already. Their nursing home lost power and generators failed, causing sweltering heat in the facility. It's horrifying to imagine what the frail seniors who died must have gone through in their last hours.More >>
What is the LNG trade and shale revolution doing for Southwest Louisiana? An internationally known energy economist came to the seed center to explain certain aspects you might not think of. The fuel industry is constantly changing. "That change is happening faster and faster and faster and only those who can keep up with that speed will win the future," said Dr. Anas Alhajji, an internationally known energy economist. With the international shift towards Liquefied ...More >>
What is the LNG trade and shale revolution doing for Southwest Louisiana? An internationally known energy economist came to the seed center to explain certain aspects you might not think of. The fuel industry is constantly changing. "That change is happening faster and faster and faster and only those who can keep up with that speed will win the future," said Dr. Anas Alhajji, an internationally known energy economist. With the international shift towards Liquefied ...More >>
The Asset Builders of Southwest Louisiana program is expanding to help small business owners. The program, which is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, helps residents with low to moderate incomes in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes save to buy homes.More >>
The Asset Builders of Southwest Louisiana program is expanding to help small business owners. The program, which is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, helps residents with low to moderate incomes in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes save to buy homes.More >>
Three Turkish nationals were killed on I-10 westbound Wednesday following a head-on collision, according to Sgt. James Anderson, Louisiana State Police spokesman. 21-year-old Tugbanur Karatas, 22-year-old Ozge Nur Mollaahmetoglu, and 21-year-old Didem Deniz were killed in the crash, Anderson says. A fourth passenger, 25-year-old Faith Turhan, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Three Turkish nationals were killed on I-10 westbound Wednesday following a head-on collision, according to Sgt. James Anderson, Louisiana State Police spokesman. 21-year-old Tugbanur Karatas, 22-year-old Ozge Nur Mollaahmetoglu, and 21-year-old Didem Deniz were killed in the crash, Anderson says. A fourth passenger, 25-year-old Faith Turhan, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.More >>
For people born with Cystic Fibrosis, life is consumed with medication, treatments and hospital stays.More >>
For people born with Cystic Fibrosis, life is consumed with medication, treatments and hospital stays.More >>