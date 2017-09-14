Local seniors worry Florida nursing home tragedy could happen here

The deaths of elderly people in a Florida nursing home have been described as an emerging scandal of gargantuan proportions, with eight deaths already.

Their nursing home lost power and generators failed, causing sweltering heat in the facility.

It's horrifying to imagine what the frail seniors who died must have gone through in their last hours.

And it raises questions about what is done to make sure the frail elderly are not subjected to life-threatening conditions when a hurricane strikes, causing a power outage.

The State Health Department regulates nursing homes in Louisiana.

And there are plenty of rules dealing with emergency planning.

But seniors we talked to agree the tragedy in Florida should cause all who play a role to re-examine policies and procedures to make sure it never happens here.

"I thought nursing homes were supposed to take care of the elderly. Plus the fact that there were hospitals near the nursing home and no one contacted them when their generators went out," said senior Thaddeus Honora.

Senior Leeida Robinson had this reaction to the tragedy:

"Dreadful, dreadful, dreadful. And even to the loved ones and family members now," she said.

They agree, all who provide safety for nursing home residents need to review plans and procedures - and make sure they are prepared for whatever might go wrong.

Could it happen here?

"Oh definitely, because we are a hurricane-prone part of the world," said Honora.

"Very probable. Very probable!" said Robinson. "We've had hurricanes come through. We've had flooding that has come through the area. So it's a probability."

Facilities are required to have emergency plans, and residents should be able to review them by asking.

Seniors we talked to say such plans should be evaluated often.

"Make sure the generators they have are viable," said Honora.

“Certainly with all the disasters and catastrophic situations we've had on hand, we have to recognize we have to do a little more. We have to have A, B and C in place, a failsafe plan,” said Robinson.

If you live in a nursing home or your loved one does, now might be a good time to ask questions about how they handle emergencies.

The following is from the State Health Department concerning requirements that nursing homes must follow:

Nursing homes are required to have generators in place that power life-safety. The nursing facility’s plan shall include a statement indicating whether the nursing facility has a generator for sheltering in place. If the nursing facility has such a generator, the plan shall provide for a seven day supply of fuel, either on hand or delivered prior to the emergency event. If the nursing facility has such a generator, the plan shall provide a list of the generator’s capabilities including: i. its ability to provide cooling or heating for all or designated areas in the nursing facility; ii. the ability to power an OPH approved sewerage system; iii. the ability to power an OPH approved water system; iv. the ability to power medical equipment; v. the ability to power refrigeration; vi. the ability to power lights; and vii. the ability to power communications Nursing facilities determine their decisions to shelter in place or evacuate based upon the directives of the parish (mandatory, voluntary, etc.). Nursing Homes are required to have agreements in place for transportation of their residents and agreements with at least one other facility to receive patients during times of crisis. If you have a loved one in a nursing home, family members are encouraged to have a conversation with the nursing home administrator to ask about safety plans during times of a crisis or disaster. You can find additional information by clicking here.

