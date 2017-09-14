UPDATE: Police identify three killed Wednesday in crash on I-10 near Welsh

Three Turkish nationals were killed on I-10 westbound Wednesday following a head-on collision, according to Sgt. James Anderson, Louisiana State Police spokesman.

21-year-old Tugbanur Karatas, 22-year-old Ozge Nur Mollaahmetoglu, and 21-year-old Didem Deniz were killed in the crash, Anderson says.

A fourth passenger, 25-year-old Faith Turhan, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The two-vehicle crash involved a 2008 Mazda 3, driven by Karatas, and a 2017 Ram heavy duty truck which was pulling a trailer, driven by Paul Albert, 56, of Lafayette.

Upon investigation, LSP discovered that the Mazda 3 was traveling eastbound when it crossed the median for unknown reasons and struck the Ram, which was in the westbound inside lane, said Anderson.

The three killed were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ram truck was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital with serious injuries.

All lanes of I-10 westbound were closed for about 2 and a half hours following the crash.

Routine toxicology results are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

