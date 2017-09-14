International energy economist discusses LNG impact at SEED Center

What is the LNG trade and shale revolution doing for Southwest Louisiana?

An internationally known energy economist came to the Southwest Louisiana Entrepreneurial and Economic Development (SEED) Center to explain certain aspects you might not think of.

The fuel industry is constantly changing.

"That change is happening faster and faster and faster and only those who can keep up with that speed will win the future," said Dr. Anas Alhajji, the internationally known energy economist.

With the international shift towards liquefied natural gas, everyone talks about how Southwest Louisiana is predicted to start booming with industry.

But what most don't realize is that we aren't going to see that boom quite yet, according to Alhajji

"The reason why we are not seeing a very large boom as expected in the last few years, is that we've had a major downturn in the industry worldwide," said Alhajji. "We had a major decline in oil prices, we had a major decline in gas prices, we have a major decline in the growth in demand for LNG, so the last few years are not that good in terms of that expected growth - but the direction is going to change very soon when oil prices go up."

The economist explained that once we start seeing these new LNG plants and pipelines come to fruition, more will come because that major infrastructure will already be in place.

And of course that increases employment rates, most notably with temporary workers.

"What's good about this area is, we're going to see construction, after construction, after construction," said Alhajji. "It's not going to be the same workers, but yet, we are not supposed to count on those workers for the long run. One of the reasons why is because the high-paying jobs are for the operations, not the construction, and that's very important for the community because they bring stability."

Alhajji says the permanent jobs are where we will start seeing the local benefits.

"The school system will get more money, the roads are going to get more money, the job infrastructure of the community, the parks and everything are going to get more money," said Alhajji.

Of course, nothing comes without negative impacts like traffic congestion and issues related to urbanization, but Alhajji is hopeful.

"The benefits outweigh the disadvantages by a large margin," said Alhajji.

There are global benefits to consider as well.

Alhajji says this will improve foreign relations and cut down the dependency on the Middle East and Russia. It will also create energy security in the U.S.

This will also cut down on CO2 emissions globally, especially for countries like China, which is already seeing a decrease in emissions, according to Alhajji.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.