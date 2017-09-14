Sports Person of the Week - Alex Kjellsten

Great athletes need to be prepared for anything that is thrown their way. In McNeese punter, Alex Kjellsten's case, those words are more literal. He believes that being successful is all about routine.

"It's all practice, it's all really dreaming about it."

In the Cowboys home opener against Florida Tech, Kjellsten's punt in the third quarter was a game changer. The snap was a low, but the punter picked it up off the turf before miraculously getting it off. The punt went right through the returners hands, setting the Cowboys' touchdown.

"They had the momentum. Once we got that ball on the 1-yard line, we got a nice and easy score and went up by two scores. I'm just very fortunate I was able to get the ball off exactly at that time because if it would've been any second later I would've got hit really hard."

The Pokes were able to pull away in their home opener and you can thank Kjellstens left foot for changing the momentum of the game. To him, it was like a dream.

"I've dreamed of that scenario since the day I knew what football was and the second I knew I was going to be a kicker. Honestly, it's a dream come true to be put in that situation."

Kjellsten's college career has been a wild one. The St. Louis alum originally signed with LSU back in 2013, before transferring to McNeese. Kjellsten would go back to LSU, before once again returning to the Pokes this season. He says the journey made the made t all worthwhile.

"It's been a roller-coaster of a college career. If it takes two years not being able to play for McNeese to understand what you really want. It was all worth it in the end. I'm very grateful to be back here."

