Hayes man arrested on attempted second-degree murder charge

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Leroy P. Guidry Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Leroy P. Guidry Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
HAYES, LA (KPLC) -

A Hayes man has been arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, authorities say.

On Sept. 13 around 1:45 a.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home on Wilson Street in Hayes in reference to a stabbing, said CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers. 

Deputies discovered the victim had been stabbed by Leroy P. Guidry Jr., 42, of Hayes - who lives at the Wilson Street home. 

The victim arrived at Guidry’s home with an acquaintance of Guidry’s, at which time a physical altercation ensued and Guidry stabbed the victim several times, said Myers. 

Detectives do not believe Guidry and the victim previously knew each other.

Guidry, who was still at his home when deputies arrived, was arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with attempted second-degree murder. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently in the intensive care unit, said Myers.

Judge Guy Bradberry set Guidry's bond at $250,000.

CPSO Detective Jerod Abshire is the lead investigator in the case.

