Hayes man arrested on attempted second-degree murder charge

For people born with Cystic Fibrosis, life is consumed with medication, treatments and hospital stays.More >>
A Hayes man has been arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, authorities say. On Sept. 13 around 1:45 a.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home on Wilson Street in Hayes in reference to a stabbing, said CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers.More >>
The flourescent green water near the I-10 bridge in Westlake on Thursday is non-toxic dye used for storage tank testing. Phillips 66 released the dye to conduct a routine hydrostatic test on a storage tank, according to the company.More >>
A 17-year-old accused of shooting to death a 79-year-old man in 2016 was indicted by a grand jury Thursday. Stacy Tyrone Johnson Jr. was indicted on one count of first-degree murder of Robert Colston, Sr.More >>
Detectives with the DeRidder Police Department have identified the fifth suspect in the early morning Labor Day shooting, according to the DPD Facebook page. DeRidder Police Department Related story: DeRidder Police: Two injured in early morning Labor Day shooting? Police have an arrest warrant out for Larry Williams III, 17, of Leesville, for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Law enforcement agencies in SWLA are searchi...More >>
