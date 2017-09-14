Green water in Westlake result of routine storage tank testing

The flourescent green water near the I-10 bridge in Westlake on Thursday is non-toxic dye used for storage tank testing.

Phillips 66 released the dye to conduct a routine hydrostatic test on a storage tank, according to the company.

The test involves crews flushing a tank with a biodegradable, non-toxic dye similar to food coloring; it lets them know if the tank is able to be put into service.

KPLC is told the dye is not harmful and should dissipate in a few days.

