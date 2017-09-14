Grand jury indicts former school crossing guard accused of sexua - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Grand jury indicts former school crossing guard accused of sexually abusing young girl

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Ronald Fontenot (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Ronald Fontenot (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A former school crossing guard accused of sexually abusing a young girl was indicted by a grand jury Thursday.

Ronald Fontenot, 60, of Iowa, was charged with one count of aggravated crime against nature.

Fontenot was arrested in July after one girl accused him of abusing her from the time she was 4 years old until she was 12 years old in 2016.

Fontenot had worked for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office as a school crossing guard for about a year before being terminated by Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

