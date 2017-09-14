17-year-old indicted on murder charge in 2016 death of 79-year-old man

For the rest of today, we will have partly cloudy skies and we’ll be mostly clear tonight. The winds have shifted to the south, meaning we will see more humid conditions for the next few days. We will not see any rain, despite the cloud coverage. Through tonight, we will continue to have basically no chance for rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer, compared to the last few nights. Lows will be in the low 70s. It will also feel a little muggy overnight.