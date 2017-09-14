WATCH AGAIN: President Trump to address the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday morning

If you are ready for the weather pattern to change, don’t read any more because no changes are likely anytime soon! Temperatures will remain warm with highs near 90 and heat indices in the upper 90s to low 100s. The tropics are also quite active, but there are no threats to Southwest Louisiana at this time. Temperatures will be warm and muggy overnight with lows by Wednesday morning ranging from near 70 north of I-10 to the upper 70s at the coast...