New medication a 'game changer' for those with Cystic Fibrosis - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New medication a 'game changer' for those with Cystic Fibrosis

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

For people born with Cystic Fibrosis (CF), life is consumed with medication, treatments and hospital stays. 

For six-year-old Demi Bertrand, a new medication, Orkanbi has been a game changer.

Orkanbi replaces a protein that regulates fluid in the lungs for those with CF.

Demi went from three breathing treatments a day to only one.

She also sleeps through the night and goes to school without waking up coughing and vomiting. 

The issue is, Orkanbi costs a $251,000 per year before discounts.

Although Orkanbi does not sure the disease, it makes life for those suffering a whole lot easier.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Green water in Westlake result of routine storage tank testing

    Green water in Westlake result of routine storage tank testing

    Thursday, September 14 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-09-14 19:13:15 GMT
    Green Dye in Westlake (Source:KPLC)Green Dye in Westlake (Source:KPLC)

    The flourescent green water near the I-10 bridge in Westlake on Thursday is non-toxic dye used for storage tank testing. Phillips 66 released the dye to conduct a routine hydrostatic test on a storage tank, according to the company.

    More >>

    The flourescent green water near the I-10 bridge in Westlake on Thursday is non-toxic dye used for storage tank testing. Phillips 66 released the dye to conduct a routine hydrostatic test on a storage tank, according to the company.

    More >>

  • 17-year-old indicted on murder charge in 2016 death of 79-year-old man

    17-year-old indicted on murder charge in 2016 death of 79-year-old man

    Thursday, September 14 2017 2:01 PM EDT2017-09-14 18:01:33 GMT
    Stacy Johnson Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Stacy Johnson Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

    A 17-year-old accused of shooting to death a 79-year-old man in 2016 was indicted by a grand jury Thursday. Stacy Tyrone Johnson Jr. was indicted on one count of first-degree murder of Robert Colston, Sr.

    More >>

    A 17-year-old accused of shooting to death a 79-year-old man in 2016 was indicted by a grand jury Thursday. Stacy Tyrone Johnson Jr. was indicted on one count of first-degree murder of Robert Colston, Sr.

    More >>

  • New medication a 'game changer' for those with Cystic Fibrosis

    New medication a 'game changer' for those with Cystic Fibrosis

    Thursday, September 14 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-09-14 17:42:19 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    For people born with Cystic Fibrosis, life is consumed with medication, treatments and hospital stays.  

    More >>

    For people born with Cystic Fibrosis, life is consumed with medication, treatments and hospital stays.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly