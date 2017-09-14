New medication a 'game changer' for those with Cystic Fibrosis

For people born with Cystic Fibrosis (CF), life is consumed with medication, treatments and hospital stays.

For six-year-old Demi Bertrand, a new medication, Orkanbi has been a game changer.

Orkanbi replaces a protein that regulates fluid in the lungs for those with CF.

Demi went from three breathing treatments a day to only one.

She also sleeps through the night and goes to school without waking up coughing and vomiting.

The issue is, Orkanbi costs a $251,000 per year before discounts.

Although Orkanbi does not sure the disease, it makes life for those suffering a whole lot easier.

