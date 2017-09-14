New medication a 'game changer' for those with Cystic Fibrosis

The flourescent green water near the I-10 bridge in Westlake on Thursday is non-toxic dye used for storage tank testing. Phillips 66 released the dye to conduct a routine hydrostatic test on a storage tank, according to the company.More >>
A 17-year-old accused of shooting to death a 79-year-old man in 2016 was indicted by a grand jury Thursday. Stacy Tyrone Johnson Jr. was indicted on one count of first-degree murder of Robert Colston, Sr.More >>
For people born with Cystic Fibrosis, life is consumed with medication, treatments and hospital stays.More >>
Detectives with the DeRidder Police Department have identified the fifth suspect in the early morning Labor Day shooting, according to the DPD Facebook page. DeRidder Police Department Related story: DeRidder Police: Two injured in early morning Labor Day shooting? Police have an arrest warrant out for Larry Williams III, 17, of Leesville, for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Law enforcement agencies in SWLA are searchi...More >>
For the rest of today, we will have partly cloudy skies and we’ll be mostly clear tonight. The winds have shifted to the south, meaning we will see more humid conditions for the next few days. We will not see any rain, despite the cloud coverage. Through tonight, we will continue to have basically no chance for rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer, compared to the last few nights. Lows will be in the low 70s. It will also feel a little muggy overnight.More >>
