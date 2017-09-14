FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful day today despite the humidity; rain chances go up this weekend

For the rest of today, we will have partly cloudy skies and we’ll be mostly clear tonight. The winds have shifted to the south, meaning we will see more humid conditions for the next few days. We will not see any rain, despite the cloud coverage.

Through tonight, we will continue to have basically no chance for rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer, compared to the last few nights. Lows will be in the low 70s. It will also feel a little muggy overnight. We will still have mostly clear skies, and should be a nice evening.

For Friday, we will have partly cloudy skies with low rain chances. We could see a stray shower or two in the afternoon. Rain chances go up to only 20%. It will be back to the summer-like pattern with a few stray showers in the afternoon with warm, muggy conditions. We should not have any major showers, especially during Friday Night Football. Highs will get back to the 90s by this weekend, with lows in the low 70s overnight.

Over the weekend, rain chances will go to 30% with partly cloudy skies. So, if you have any outdoor plans, you should be able to get outside, but have an indoor alternative just in case. Most of the showers Saturday will be to our east, but a few of those will try to come to our viewing area. Sunday has a better chance for rain, but we’ll keep the rain chances at 30%. It will be a little warmer with highs in the low 90s along with the humidity. Heat indices could be in the mid 90s.

As we start next week, we will have partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for a few small pop up showers. We will still have beautiful weather! Highs will remain in the lower 90s. The good news is, the average for this time of year is back in the upper 80s and no longer in the 90s! Therefore, we should not have the 90s for very much longer, as the fall season is quickly approaching!

Jose is in the Atlantic and has been downgraded to a tropical storm. It is expected to strengthen back to hurricane status. The latest track takes Jose back to the west and getting very close to the east coast along North Carolina. It is too far north to head toward southwest Louisiana, though. The eastern coast will need to keep their eyes on Jose, in case it continues to slowly track to the west.

