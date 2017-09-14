SWLA Law Center helps community with legal research - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SWLA Law Center helps community with legal research

Source: SWLA Law Center
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The SWLA Law Center is inviting the public to bring their legal research needs to the Calcasieu Parish Law Library this afternoon from 1:30 - 4:00 at the Magnolia Building in downtown Lake Charles on the fourth floor.   

The law center has arranged for a representative from Lexis Nexis to be on hand to conduct computer-assisted-legal-research at no charge.

This is opportunity for those who have a legal question or situation for which there is no commonly known answer.  

There are current plans in the works to modernize the law library into a legal, community resource center that will include a small meeting room that will host legal / community seminars;  continuing education classes for attorneys and, legal incubator offices for new and developing attorneys.  

