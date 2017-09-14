SWLA Law Center helps community with legal research

The SWLA Law Center is inviting the public to bring their legal research needs to the Calcasieu Parish Law Library this afternoon from 1:30 - 4:00 at the Magnolia Building in downtown Lake Charles on the fourth floor.

The law center has arranged for a representative from Lexis Nexis to be on hand to conduct computer-assisted-legal-research at no charge.

This is opportunity for those who have a legal question or situation for which there is no commonly known answer.

There are current plans in the works to modernize the law library into a legal, community resource center that will include a small meeting room that will host legal / community seminars; continuing education classes for attorneys and, legal incubator offices for new and developing attorneys.

