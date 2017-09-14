UPDATE: 3 dead, 2 injured in two-vehicle head-on crash on I-10 W - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: 3 dead, 2 injured in two-vehicle head-on crash on I-10 Wednesday night

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Wednesday night head-on collision on I-10 in Jeff Davis Parish left three dead and two injured, state police said.

Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police Troop D said the head-on collision occurred around 5 p.m. between Welsh and Lacassine  A 2008 Mazda 3 was headed east on I-10 when for unknown reasons crossed the median and struck a 2017 Ram heavy duty truck pulling a trailer that was headed westbound head-on.

Three people in the Mazda were pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson Davis Parish Coroner’s Office, Anderson said. A fourth passenger in the Mazda was transported from the scene with serious injuries. Their names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the Ram truck, Paul Albert, 56, of Lafayette, was transported to Lafayette General Hospital with serious injuries.

I-10 westbound was closed for about 2 ½ hours as a result of the crash, Anderson said.

The crash remains under investigation and routine toxicology samples are pending.

Troop D has investigated 17 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths in 2017.  

