FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer pattern ahead with a few afternoon storms

The forecast isn’t going to change much except for the continued warmer days, although there will be a slight chance of showers entering the daily forecast by Friday. Temperatures in the morning will hover in the upper 60s to near 70 with the potential for some light patchy fog before sunrise today and again on Friday morning.

Lots of sunshine will return to start the day ahead of a few patchy clouds during the afternoon. High temperatures to warm up into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with heat index values creeping up closer to the middle 90s over the next several days with light southerly winds in place.

Enough moisture returns to the lower levels of the atmosphere by Friday to set off a few isolated showers or thunderstorms in the late-afternoon through sunset. Most of the showers will be over with by the time high school football games kick off, and with the spotty coverage expected, not everyone will be dealing with rain tomorrow.

Daily afternoon storms look to persist into the weekend with a 20-30% chance for Saturday and Sunday, generally in the mid to late afternoon hours through sunset. Highs over the weekend will warm up into the upper 80s to near 90 with heat index values in the middle 90s.

A ridge of high pressure aloft will build in from the southwest by early next week which should help to cut back on the amount of rain in the forecast next week, although one or two pop-up afternoon storms can’t be totally ruled out with a 20% chance in the forecast by Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hurricane Jose will continue to twist and turn in the Atlantic, eventually moving northward over the weekend with the official forecast keeping the center away from the east coast of the US, although trends continue to show a shift westward which could but some parts of the eastern seaboard at risk of some effects by next week with regards to rough seas and rip currents, even if the storm remains offshore.

A couple of other areas in the far southeastern Atlantic near the Cape Verde Islands will bear watching over the next few days with the National Hurricane Center giving one of the two tropical waves a medium chance of development as both drift westward over the next week. It’s way too soon to know if either will have any impacts on the US, but we will be watching closely.

