WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Legal Research Day

An agreement on DACA may be in the works after a meeting between President Donald Trump and key Democrats.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' "Constituent Services on the Geaux" will be in Southwest Louisiana today. The program allows residents across the state the ability to meet face-to-face with members of the Governor's administration.

A south Louisiana company is developing a product to enhance dishes, as the demand for crawfish and crawfish products expands outside of the state.

Harvey brought devastation for residents along the Sabine River here in Louisiana and across the border in Texas. Unfortunately, a lot of those residents just got their lives back together after last year's historic flooding along the river.

Following the flooding Harvey left behind in parts of Lake Charles, state, city and business leaders are asking for your help. A 'GoFundMe' has been established by a local state representative for those flooded out in Harvey.

It has been less than a year since Niblett's Bluff Park reopened after major rebuilding was needed from the 2016 flooding. Now nature has again dealt a blow that has closed the park.

The La. Department of Transportation will be starting a drawdown of Vernon Lake to evaluate the dam's condition following Harvey.

Plus, the Southwest Louisiana Law Center is hosting an open Legal Research Day. The center is inviting the public to attend and bring their legal research needs.

And Equifax is facing some tough scrutiny after the company disclosed a massive cyber-security breach.

In weather, the sunshine returns Thursday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows trending warmer in the lower 70s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

