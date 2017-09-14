WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Legal Research Day - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Legal Research Day

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

An agreement on DACA may be in the works after a meeting between President Donald Trump and key Democrats.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' "Constituent Services on the Geaux" will be in Southwest Louisiana today. The program allows residents across the state the ability to meet face-to-face with members of the Governor's administration.

A south Louisiana company is developing a product to enhance dishes, as the demand for crawfish and crawfish products expands outside of the state.

Harvey brought devastation for residents along the Sabine River here in Louisiana and across the border in Texas. Unfortunately, a lot of those residents just got their lives back together after last year's historic flooding along the river. 

Following the flooding Harvey left behind in parts of Lake Charles, state, city and business leaders are asking for your help. A 'GoFundMe' has been established by a local state representative for those flooded out in Harvey.

It has been less than a year since Niblett's Bluff Park reopened after major rebuilding was needed from the 2016 flooding. Now nature has again dealt a blow that has closed the park.

The La. Department of Transportation will be starting a drawdown of Vernon Lake to evaluate the dam's condition following Harvey.

Plus, the Southwest Louisiana Law Center is hosting an open Legal Research Day. The center is inviting the public to attend and bring their legal research needs.

And Equifax is facing some tough scrutiny after the company disclosed a massive cyber-security breach.

In weather, the sunshine returns Thursday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows trending warmer in the lower 70s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Legal Research Day

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Legal Research Day

    Thursday, September 14 2017 5:43 AM EDT2017-09-14 09:43:45 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • Rep. Franklin discusses Greinwich Terrace drainage

    Rep. Franklin discusses Greinwich Terrace drainage

    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:12 AM EDT2017-09-14 04:12:42 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    Weeks after the Greinwich Terrace neighborhood was ravaged by incredible flooding, State Representative AB Franklin sat down with 7 News to talk drainage. "I don't know how well the flood gates worked or how well the pump gates work," Franklin said. "We need to get the terrace taken care of." Franklin said a primary source for the historic flooding in the area is the Kayouche Coulee, which runs right behind Gen. Wainwright Drive. He said once the coulee fills wit...

    More >>

    Weeks after the Greinwich Terrace neighborhood was ravaged by incredible flooding, State Representative AB Franklin sat down with 7 News to talk drainage. "I don't know how well the flood gates worked or how well the pump gates work," Franklin said. "We need to get the terrace taken care of." Franklin said a primary source for the historic flooding in the area is the Kayouche Coulee, which runs right behind Gen. Wainwright Drive. He said once the coulee fills wit...

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer-like pattern returns with warm temperatures and humidity; rain chances remain low

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer-like pattern returns with warm temperatures and humidity; rain chances remain low

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-09-14 02:52:05 GMT
    Warm and humid conditions returningWarm and humid conditions returning

    For the rest of today, we will have clouds slowly clear away and we’ll be mostly clear tonight. The winds have started to shift to the south, meaning we will start to see more humid conditions for the next few days. We will not see any rain, despite the cloud coverage. Through tonight, we will continue to have basically no chance for rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer now, compared to the last few nights. Lows will be in the upper 60s. 

    More >>

    For the rest of today, we will have clouds slowly clear away and we’ll be mostly clear tonight. The winds have started to shift to the south, meaning we will start to see more humid conditions for the next few days. We will not see any rain, despite the cloud coverage. Through tonight, we will continue to have basically no chance for rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer now, compared to the last few nights. Lows will be in the upper 60s. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly