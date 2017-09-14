Rep. Franklin discusses Greinwich Terrace drainage

Weeks after the Greinwich Terrace neighborhood was ravaged by incredible flooding, State Representative AB Franklin sat down with 7 News to talk drainage.

"I don't know how well the flood gates worked or how well the pump gates work," Franklin said. "We need to get the terrace taken care of."

Franklin said a primary source for the historic flooding in the area is the Kayouche Coulee, which runs right behind Gen. Wainwright Drive. He said once the coulee fills with flood water, there's no where else for it to drain.

"I think it needs to be dredges some more," Franklin said. "I think a lot of it too is the drainage is stopped up."

Lake Charles allotted over $5 million to address the seemingly endless list of drainage issues plaguing the city. Although it won't fix the entire issue, he said it is a start.

"$5 million is better than nothing," Franklin said. "The city has a good engineering staff, they know where it should go."

Franklin, along with other city and business leaders, established a Go Fund Me page to raise money for residents in the Terrace area devastated by flooding. To make a monetary donation, either call Franklin directly at (337) 491-2320 or deliver funds to P.O. Box 1414, Lake Charles, LA. He'd like to raise $5 thousand for each house hold reeling from the intense flooding.

Paint, sheetrock, flooring and volunteers are all in demand, as well, for the recovering Terrace area.

