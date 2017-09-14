Rep. Franklin discusses Greinwich Terrace drainage - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Rep. Franklin discusses Greinwich Terrace drainage

Source: Christian Piekos Source: Christian Piekos
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Weeks after the Greinwich Terrace neighborhood was ravaged by incredible flooding, State Representative AB Franklin sat down with 7 News to talk drainage.

"I don't know how well the flood gates worked or how well the pump gates work," Franklin said. "We need to get the terrace taken care of."

Franklin said a primary source for the historic flooding in the area is the Kayouche Coulee, which runs right behind Gen. Wainwright Drive. He said once the coulee fills with flood water, there's no where else for it to drain.

"I think it needs to be dredges some more," Franklin said. "I think a lot of it too is the drainage is stopped up."

Lake Charles allotted over $5 million to address the seemingly endless list of drainage issues plaguing the city. Although it won't fix the entire issue, he said it is a start.

"$5 million is better than nothing," Franklin said. "The city has a good engineering staff, they know where it should go."

Franklin, along with other city and business leaders, established a Go Fund Me page to raise money for residents in the Terrace area devastated by flooding. To make a monetary donation, either call Franklin directly at (337) 491-2320 or deliver funds to P.O. Box 1414, Lake Charles, LA. He'd like to raise $5 thousand for each house hold reeling from the intense flooding.

Paint, sheetrock, flooring and volunteers are all in demand, as well, for the recovering Terrace area.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Rep. Franklin discusses Greinwich Terrace drainage

    Rep. Franklin discusses Greinwich Terrace drainage

    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:12 AM EDT2017-09-14 04:12:42 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    Weeks after the Greinwich Terrace neighborhood was ravaged by incredible flooding, State Representative AB Franklin sat down with 7 News to talk drainage. "I don't know how well the flood gates worked or how well the pump gates work," Franklin said. "We need to get the terrace taken care of." Franklin said a primary source for the historic flooding in the area is the Kayouche Coulee, which runs right behind Gen. Wainwright Drive. He said once the coulee fills wit...

    More >>

    Weeks after the Greinwich Terrace neighborhood was ravaged by incredible flooding, State Representative AB Franklin sat down with 7 News to talk drainage. "I don't know how well the flood gates worked or how well the pump gates work," Franklin said. "We need to get the terrace taken care of." Franklin said a primary source for the historic flooding in the area is the Kayouche Coulee, which runs right behind Gen. Wainwright Drive. He said once the coulee fills wit...

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer-like pattern returns with warm temperatures and humidity; rain chances remain low

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer-like pattern returns with warm temperatures and humidity; rain chances remain low

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-09-14 02:52:05 GMT
    Warm and humid conditions returningWarm and humid conditions returning

    For the rest of today, we will have clouds slowly clear away and we’ll be mostly clear tonight. The winds have started to shift to the south, meaning we will start to see more humid conditions for the next few days. We will not see any rain, despite the cloud coverage. Through tonight, we will continue to have basically no chance for rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer now, compared to the last few nights. Lows will be in the upper 60s. 

    More >>

    For the rest of today, we will have clouds slowly clear away and we’ll be mostly clear tonight. The winds have started to shift to the south, meaning we will start to see more humid conditions for the next few days. We will not see any rain, despite the cloud coverage. Through tonight, we will continue to have basically no chance for rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer now, compared to the last few nights. Lows will be in the upper 60s. 

    More >>

  • Former crewmembers gather for 72 commissioning anniversary for USS Orleck

    Former crewmembers gather for 72 commissioning anniversary for USS Orleck

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-09-14 00:58:44 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    The USS Orleck will celebrate its 72 anniversary of commissioning with a reunion of former crewmembers.

    More >>

    The USS Orleck will celebrate its 72 anniversary of commissioning with a reunion of former crewmembers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly