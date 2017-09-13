Flood cleanup underway at Niblett's Bluff Park

The USS Orleck will celebrate its 72 anniversary of commissioning with a reunion of former crewmembers.More >>
It's less than a year since Niblett's Bluff Park was opened after major flooding in 2016. And now the community finds the park with major flood damage from Hurricane Harvey. But they are once again pulling together to clean and fix it up Taking down soaked plywood, scraping up water damaged floor and removing soggy insulation. That's just some of the dirty work going on here at the park on the banks of the Sabine River. On this day volunteers came from the C...More >>
Harvey brought devastation for residents along the Sabine River here in Louisiana and across the border in Texas. Unfortunately, a lot of those residents just got their lives back together after last year's historic flooding along the river. As Harvey was forecast to make its second U-S landfall bringing heavy rain to southwest Louisiana - all eyes were on the flood gates at Toledo Bend - operated by the Sabine River Authority under federal guidelines. Those guidelines have been a ...More >>
A man is lucky to be alive tonight after his dump truck overturned at the W. Prien Lake Road/Cove Lane roundabout late Monday morning. Jeffrey Files, an eyewitness and truck driver, said his immediate reaction to seeing the crash was to make sure the driver was alright. "So much can happen with all that weight and all that momentum," said Files. "I was just hoping he didn't come out the window some how." Files would receive some...More >>
A dump truck has overturned at the W. Prien Lake Road/Cove Lane roundabout. A viewer photo shows the dump truck overturned heading south into the roundabout. The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the area. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
