TRAFFIC: I-10 WB reopens after fatal crash near Welsh

All westbound lanes of I-10 near Welsh are now open according to James Anderson with Louisiana State Police.

The Interstate was shut down around 5 p.m. Wednesday due to a two-vehicle crash.

Authorities say a sedan going east bound on I-10 crossed the median and hit a truck going west bound on the Interstate.

We now know three are dead and two others are in critical condition following the crash.

The crash occurred between Welsh and Lacassine.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

