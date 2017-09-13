TRAFFIC: I-10 WB reopens after fatal crash near Welsh - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Traffic

TRAFFIC: I-10 WB reopens after fatal crash near Welsh

(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)
LACASSINE, LA (KPLC) -

All westbound lanes of I-10 near Welsh are now open according to James Anderson with Louisiana State Police. 

The Interstate was shut down around 5 p.m. Wednesday due to a two-vehicle crash. 

Authorities say a sedan going east bound on I-10 crossed the median and hit a truck going west bound on the Interstate.

We now know three are dead and two others are in critical condition following the crash. 

The crash occurred between Welsh and Lacassine.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Former crewmembers gather for 72 commissioning anniversary for USS Orleck

    Former crewmembers gather for 72 commissioning anniversary for USS Orleck

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-09-14 00:58:44 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    The USS Orleck will celebrate its 72 anniversary of commissioning with a reunion of former crewmembers.

    More >>

    The USS Orleck will celebrate its 72 anniversary of commissioning with a reunion of former crewmembers.

    More >>

  • Flood cleanup underway at Niblett's Bluff Park

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-09-14 00:58:34 GMT

    It's less than a year since Niblett's Bluff Park was opened after major flooding in 2016.  And now the community finds the park with major flood damage from Hurricane Harvey.  But they are once again pulling together to clean and fix it up Taking down soaked plywood, scraping up water damaged floor and removing soggy insulation.  That's just some of the dirty work going on here at the park on the banks of the Sabine River.  On this day volunteers came from the C...

    More >>

    It's less than a year since Niblett's Bluff Park was opened after major flooding in 2016.  And now the community finds the park with major flood damage from Hurricane Harvey.  But they are once again pulling together to clean and fix it up Taking down soaked plywood, scraping up water damaged floor and removing soggy insulation.  That's just some of the dirty work going on here at the park on the banks of the Sabine River.  On this day volunteers came from the C...

    More >>

  • Residents react to the request for guideline changes for Toledo Bend Reservoir

    Residents react to the request for guideline changes for Toledo Bend Reservoir

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-09-13 23:34:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    Harvey brought devastation for residents along the Sabine River here in Louisiana and across the border in Texas. Unfortunately, a lot of those residents just got their lives back together after last year's historic flooding along the river. As Harvey was forecast to make its second U-S landfall bringing heavy rain to southwest Louisiana - all eyes were on the flood gates at Toledo Bend - operated by the Sabine River Authority under federal guidelines. Those guidelines have been a ...

    More >>

    Harvey brought devastation for residents along the Sabine River here in Louisiana and across the border in Texas. Unfortunately, a lot of those residents just got their lives back together after last year's historic flooding along the river. As Harvey was forecast to make its second U-S landfall bringing heavy rain to southwest Louisiana - all eyes were on the flood gates at Toledo Bend - operated by the Sabine River Authority under federal guidelines. Those guidelines have been a ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly