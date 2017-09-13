Dump truck overturns, Good Samaritans rescue driver - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Dump truck overturns, Good Samaritans rescue driver

(Source: Quinton Bellon / KPLC viewer) (Source: Quinton Bellon / KPLC viewer)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A man is lucky to be alive tonight after his dump truck overturned at the W. Prien Lake Road/Cove Lane roundabout late Monday morning. 

Jeffrey Files, an eyewitness and truck driver, said his immediate reaction to seeing the crash was to make sure the driver was alright. 

 "So much can happen with all that weight and all that momentum," said Files. "I was just hoping he didn't come out the window some how." 

Files would receive some help in the rescue, Jonathon Verret, owner of Verret Motorsports, saw the whole thing and responded almost instantly. 
"Natural reaction is to try and save someone's life," said Verret. "You don't know what the outcome is or what happened."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Flood cleanup underway at Niblett's Bluff Park

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-09-13 23:25:04 GMT
    It's less than a year since Niblett's Bluff Park was opened after major flooding in 2016.  And now the community finds the park with major flood damage from Hurricane Harvey.  But they are once again pulling together to clean and fix it up Taking down soaked plywood, scraping up water damaged floor and removing soggy insulation.  That's just some of the dirty work going on here at the park on the banks of the Sabine River.  On this day volunteers came from the C...More >>
    It's less than a year since Niblett's Bluff Park was opened after major flooding in 2016.  And now the community finds the park with major flood damage from Hurricane Harvey.  But they are once again pulling together to clean and fix it up Taking down soaked plywood, scraping up water damaged floor and removing soggy insulation.  That's just some of the dirty work going on here at the park on the banks of the Sabine River.  On this day volunteers came from the C...More >>

  • Dump truck overturns, Good Samaritans rescue driver

    Dump truck overturns, Good Samaritans rescue driver

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-09-13 22:39:24 GMT
    (Source: Quinton Bellon / KPLC viewer)(Source: Quinton Bellon / KPLC viewer)

    A man is lucky to be alive tonight after his dump truck overturned at the W. Prien Lake Road/Cove Lane roundabout late Monday morning.  Jeffrey Files, an eyewitness and truck driver, said his immediate reaction to seeing the crash was to make sure the driver was alright.   "So much can happen with all that weight and all that momentum," said Files. "I was just hoping he didn't come out the window some how."  Files would receive some...

    More >>

    A man is lucky to be alive tonight after his dump truck overturned at the W. Prien Lake Road/Cove Lane roundabout late Monday morning.  Jeffrey Files, an eyewitness and truck driver, said his immediate reaction to seeing the crash was to make sure the driver was alright.   "So much can happen with all that weight and all that momentum," said Files. "I was just hoping he didn't come out the window some how."  Files would receive some...

    More >>

  • RAW VIDEO: Dump truck overturns at W. Prien Lake/Cove Lane roundabout

    RAW VIDEO: Dump truck overturns at W. Prien Lake/Cove Lane roundabout

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-09-13 22:27:22 GMT
    (Source: Quinton Bellon / KPLC viewer)(Source: Quinton Bellon / KPLC viewer)

    A dump truck has overturned at the W. Prien Lake Road/Cove Lane roundabout. A viewer photo shows the dump truck overturned heading south into the roundabout. The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the area. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    A dump truck has overturned at the W. Prien Lake Road/Cove Lane roundabout. A viewer photo shows the dump truck overturned heading south into the roundabout. The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the area. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly