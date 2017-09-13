Dump truck overturns, Good Samaritans rescue driver

A man is lucky to be alive tonight after his dump truck overturned at the W. Prien Lake Road/Cove Lane roundabout late Monday morning.

Jeffrey Files, an eyewitness and truck driver, said his immediate reaction to seeing the crash was to make sure the driver was alright.

"So much can happen with all that weight and all that momentum," said Files. "I was just hoping he didn't come out the window some how."

Files would receive some help in the rescue, Jonathon Verret, owner of Verret Motorsports, saw the whole thing and responded almost instantly.

"Natural reaction is to try and save someone's life," said Verret. "You don't know what the outcome is or what happened."

