Dump truck overturns, Good Samaritans rescue driver

A man is lucky to be alive tonight after his dump truck overturned at the W. Prien Lake Road/Cove Lane roundabout late Monday morning. Jeffrey Files, an eyewitness and truck driver, said his immediate reaction to seeing the crash was to make sure the driver was alright. "So much can happen with all that weight and all that momentum," said Files. "I was just hoping he didn't come out the window some how." Files would receive some...More >>
A dump truck has overturned at the W. Prien Lake Road/Cove Lane roundabout. A viewer photo shows the dump truck overturned heading south into the roundabout. The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the area. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
QUESTION: What age can a child pick which parent they want to live with?More >>
The Oakdale Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested two men with $7,000 worth of drugs in their vehicle, according to the OPD Facebook Page. Oakdale Police Department, Oakdale, La The initial stop was for traffic violations but during the course of the stop officer's noticed the occupants of the vehicle displaying suspicious behaviors. Officers got a written consent to search the vehicle and found $7,000 worth of drugs, a firearm, and a "large amount" of m...More >>
