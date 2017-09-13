McNeese vs Alcorn State tickets for sale

McNeese fans wanting to buy tickets for Saturday’s football game at Alcorn State will need to do so through the Alcorn State website at www.alcorn.edu/tickets.
There, fans will be able to order up to four tickets for the game at $20 each for general admission. There is no service charge for ordering online.
Tickets cannot be printed or mailed out, instead fans will need to pick up at the Alcorn will call window beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Proof of purchase and a picture ID is required to pick up your tickets.
McNeese’s bench will be located on the opposite side of the press box.
The Cowboys and Braves kick-off at 6 p.m. at Jack Spinks Stadium in Lorman in McNeese’s final non-conference game of the season.
Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
publicfile@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.