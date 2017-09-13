Police Chief: $7,000 worth of drugs found during traffic stop in Oakdale

The Oakdale Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested two men after $7,000 worth of drugs was found during a traffic stop, according to the OPD Facebook Page.

The initial stop was for traffic violations but during the course of the stop, officers noticed the occupants of the vehicle displaying suspicious behavior.

Officers got a written consent to search the vehicle and found $7,000 worth of drugs, a firearm, and a "large amount" of money inside.

Kardarius Wykeeme Vaughn, 25, and Hurvey Lyndell Sweazie, 23, both of Alexandria, were booked into the Oakdale City Jail on the following charges:

Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

3 counts drug possession with intent to distribute

Illegal use of currency

Illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs

Drug possession in the presence of a juvenile

