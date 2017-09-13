POLICE: Fifth suspect arrested in DeRidder Labor Day shooting

A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with an early morning Labor Day shooting in DeRidder, officials said.

Larry Williams III, 17, of Leesville, was arrested in Leesville Tuesday night, DeRidder Chief of Police John Gott said. Williams is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

DeRidder police had announced earlier Tuesday that Williams was "armed and dangerous."

Gott said more arrests may be coming.

Two people were injured in the shooting - one shot in the spine and the other in the shoulder.

Chief Deputy Christopher Rudy said two large groups of mostly juveniles met at a basketball court in DeRidder for a fight between two juveniles early Monday morning. Just as the groups met and the two juveniles were about to fight, witnesses told officers that two or three persons in one of the groups began pulling guns from their waistbands and everyone started running away.

Arrested:

Sam Miller, 17-years-old, of Leesville.

Jushawn “JuJu” Flammings, 17, of Leesville.

Tarik "Snoop" Njoku, 19, of Leesville.

16-year-old juvenile.

