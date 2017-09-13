POLICE: Fifth suspect arrested in DeRidder Labor Day shooting

The Oakdale Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested two men with $7,000 worth of drugs in their vehicle, according to the OPD Facebook Page. Oakdale Police Department, Oakdale, La The initial stop was for traffic violations but during the course of the stop officer's noticed the occupants of the vehicle displaying suspicious behaviors. Officers got a written consent to search the vehicle and found $7,000 worth of drugs, a firearm, and a "large amount" of m...More >>
Detectives with the DeRidder Police Department have identified the fifth suspect in the early morning Labor Day shooting, according to the DPD Facebook page. DeRidder Police Department Related story: DeRidder Police: Two injured in early morning Labor Day shooting? Police have an arrest warrant out for Larry Williams III, 17, of Leesville, for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Law enforcement agencies in SWLA are searchi...More >>
A dump truck has overturned at the W. Prien Lake Road/Cove Lane roundabout. A viewer photo shows the dump truck overturned heading south into the roundabout. The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the area. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
For the rest of today, we will have clouds slowly clear away and we’ll be mostly clear tonight. The winds have started to shift to the south, meaning we will start to see more humid conditions for the next few days. We will not see any rain, despite the cloud coverage. Through tonight, we will continue to have basically no chance for rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer now, compared to the last few nights. Lows will be in the upper 60s.More >>
A Sulphur man is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.More >>
