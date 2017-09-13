FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer-like pattern returns with warm temperatures and humidity; rain chances remain low

For the rest of today, we will have clouds slowly clear away and we’ll be mostly clear tonight. The winds have started to shift to the south, meaning we will start to see more humid conditions for the next few days. We will not see any rain, despite the cloud coverage.

Through tonight, we will continue to have basically no chance for rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer now, compared to the last few nights. Lows will be in the upper 60s. It will also begin to feel a little muggy overnight. We will still have mostly clear skies.

Through the rest of this week, we will have partly cloudy skies with low rain chances. We could see a stray shower or two as early as Friday, but nothing is expected on Thursday. Rain chances only go up to 20%. It will begin to go back to the summer-like pattern with a few stray showers in the afternoon with warm, muggy conditions. Highs will get back to the 90s by this weekend.

Over the weekend, we will keep the rain chances at 20% with partly cloudy skies. So, if you have any outdoor plans, you should be able to get outside without the weather getting in the way. It will be a little warmer with highs in the low 90s along with the humidity. So heat indices could be in the mid 90s.

As we start next week, we will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for a few small pop up showers. We will still have some beautiful weather. Highs will remain in the lower 90s, but now the average for this time of year is back in the upper 80s! Therefore, we should not have the 90s for very much longer!

Irma has now greatly weakened and is basically a non-factor. Jose is in the Atlantic and is a category one hurricane. This is expected to continue making a sharp turnaround and facing back toward the eastern coast. It is too far north to head toward southwest Louisiana, though. The eastern coast will need to keep their eyes on Jose, although the latest track takes it away from the coast, back out to sea.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.